Argentina to Impose Temporary Tax on Exports

09/03/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Argentina will impose a temporary tax on exports and cut spending by the federal government as part of a plan by the administration of President Mauricio Macri to cut its budget deficit and convince markets it can get its finances under control.

The tax on exports will raise an additional 68 billion Argentine pesos ($1.8 billion) in revenue this year, and 280 billion pesos in 2019, Finance Minister Nicolás Dujovne said Monday. The tax will end in December 2020, Mr. Dujovne said.

"We're taking the measures that we consider to be adequate, to be the best for Argentinians to prosper," he said during a press conference ahead of a trip to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with officials of the International Monetary Fund

The country's currency plunged to new lows against the dollar last week after Mr. Macri said Wednesday he would ask the International Monetary Fund to speed up disbursements from a $50 billion bailout package. The announcement roiled markets, and the central bank reacted Thursday by raising its benchmark interest rate Thursday to 60% from 45% to try to support the peso.

Mr. Dujovne declined to say how much money the Macri administration hopes will be advanced by the IMF.

"But we want it to be enough so that there's no doubt about our financial program for 2019," he said.

The finance minister also declined to say what he thinks the exchange rate for the peso should be, but said he thinks the recent decline in the peso has been exaggerated.

The government expects to cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2019, Mr. Dujovne said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

