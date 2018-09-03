Argentina to Impose Temporary Tax on Exports -- Update

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Argentina's embattled government said Monday that it will impose a temporary tax on exports and enact other measures to try to regain investors' confidence and convince the International Monetary Fund to speed up the disbursement of financial aid the country could need to make debt payments next year.

The administration of President Mauricio Macri, which has struggled to cut the deficit amid high inflation, a shrinking economy and a falling currency, expects to start collecting the temporary export tax later this week.

Mr. Macri has also slashed the number of ministries in his government and will cut spending on public works and government payrolls as part of an effort to reduce the federal budget deficit, excluding interest payments, from a projected 2.6% of gross domestic product this year to zero in 2019.

"We're taking the measures that we consider to be adequate, to be the best for Argentinians to prosper," said Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne during a press conference ahead of a trip to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with officials of the IMF.

Argentina's peso plunged to new lows against the dollar last week after Mr. Macri said Wednesday he would ask the IMF to speed up disbursements from a $50 billion bailout package. The announcement roiled markets, and Argentina's central bank reacted Thursday by raising its benchmark interest rate to 60% from 45% to try to support the peso.

Argentina faces $2.8 billion in debt payments in foreign credit markets next year, plus much more at home. The measures announced Monday will help Mr. Macri meet his commitment to cut the deficit and should help convince the IMF to advance disbursements to the government, which are needed because financial markets are reluctant to lend to the country, according to Gustavo Rangel, chief economist for Latin America for ING.

"The measures show the government is doing its part by reducing its funding needs," Mr. Rangel said. "But Argentina has a hard currency gap that needs to be covered; and without access to financial markets, the country needs the IMF to step in with the disbursements. That's crucial"

The measures are a politically risky move for Mr. Macri, whose standing in polls has plummeted this year amid social unrest sparked by rising prices and earlier government spending cuts. The president, who faces re-election next year, cut taxes on exports of beef, corn and other farm products early in his term, and the reversal of that stance is likely to upset voters.

"Many people who support [Mr. Macri] have always been against export taxes, and now the taxes are back," said Guillermo Nielsen, a former Secretary of Finance who helped two previous governments negotiate standby agreements with the IMF.

The tax on exports will raise an additional 68 billion Argentine pesos ($1.8 billion) in revenue this year, and 280 billion pesos in 2019, Finance Minister Dujovne said Monday. The tax will end in December 2020, Mr. Dujovne said.

The peso weakened against the dollar in light trading Monday during the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. after Mr. Dujovne announced the details of the austerity plan, reaching 38.5 to the dollar at midday after closing at 36.9 to the dollar on Friday.

"You can't really draw conclusions [about the market's reaction] from what we're seeing today," said Gloria Sorensen, an economist at BBVA in Buenos Aires. "The government has done what it needs to do. But it's still important to recover market confidence."

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com