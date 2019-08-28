Argentina to extend maturities of international bonds, IMF debt - Treasury minister

At a press conference after meetings with an IMF team visiting Argentina, Lacunza said the government would "re-profile" the maturities of debt owed to the IMF under a $57 billion (46.4 billion pounds) standby agreement.

He said interest and principal payments on bonds issued under international and local law will not be altered in the re-profiling. He said the changes in maturities would be aimed at obligations held by institutional, rather than individual investors.

"The priority today is to guarantee stability, because it is useless to launch reactivating measures if there is no stability. The first thing is to recover that stability," Lacunza said at the press conference in Buenos Aires.

The peso took a beating during the day, even though the central bank heavily intervened in the foreign exchange market for the second consecutive day.

Argentine asset prices have gotten slammed since the Aug. 11 primary election showed business-friendly President Mauricio Macri has surprisingly little public support in his campaign to win a second term in the October general election. He was trounced in the primary by center-left Peronist challenger Alberto Fernandez, who is now the clear front-runner.

"President Macri instructed me to solve the short-term problem to guarantee electoral stability, but also in the medium and long term so as not to leave a problem for the person who follows, be it he or another candidate," Lacunza said.

He said the measures were taken "so that the president can deploy his policies without the restriction of imminent, or too high, debt maturities."

Argentina's peso closed 3.1% weaker at 58.1 per dollar on Wednesday, even as the central bank sold $367 million of its reserves in a second consecutive day of heavy intervention aimed at controlling the peso's fall.

Worries over Argentina's ability to meet its dollar-denominated debt obligations have increased since the Aug. 11 primary. The peso has lost almost 22% of its value against the U.S. dollar since then. The weakness of the currency has inflamed market concerns about Argentina's ability to pay its dollar-denominated obligations.

Changes in the maturities of short-term debt, known as Letes and Lecap, will be between three and six months, Lacunza said.

He said changes in maturities of bonds issued under Argentine law would require approval from Congress.

The central bank issued a statement saying it would continue to implement a "restrictive monetary policy" and continue intervening in the foreign exchange market to bolster the peso.

The pushing out of debt maturities was aimed in part at preserving the central bank's dollar reserves, which stood at $57.9 billion as of Aug. 26.

"The decisions that have been taken prioritize the use of international reserves to preserve monetary and financial stability, even if this implies delaying payments to large public debt investors," central bank chief Guido Sandleris said in a separate statement.

"These decisions should lessen the pressure on the foreign exchange market, reduce the eventual demand for foreign currency and guarantee the availability of resources to limit volatility," it said.

