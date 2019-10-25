Argentine Crisis Clears Way for a Peronist Return to Power

By Ryan Dube

MORENO, Argentina -- In this gritty, industrial suburb of textile factories and slaughterhouses, the promises of President Mauricio Macri to create new jobs and transform Argentina into a modern economy have evaporated.

They have been replaced by an economic crisis that is fueling unemployment and paving the way for the return to power of the opposition Peronist movement under candidate Alberto Fernández.

"I voted for Macri in 2015 thinking about a change," said Marta Radicce, a 56-year-old whose soup kitchen serves a growing number of unemployed in an impoverished Moreno neighborhood. "I feel bad now because we trusted him."

Mr. Fernández is the heavy favorite to win Sunday's election thanks to a surge in support in the voter-rich zones that ring Buenos Aires, where any presidential hopeful needs to do well to win office. In greater Buenos Aires, home to a fourth of Argentina's electorate, Mr. Fernández got more than twice as many votes than Mr. Macri in an August primary that confirmed the Peronist's rising stature.

If elected, Mr. Fernández will inherit a cash-strapped government on the verge of default -- a scenario economists blame largely on past Peronist administrations that spent heavily on social programs, public employment and utility subsidies. Mr. Macri's efforts to reduce the deficit through austerity policies caused a painful recession that the national statistics agency says has pushed four million more people into poverty.

"Macri's policies have crossed the line and for the first time in many years Argentines are hungry because they were abandoned by the social system and the state," Mr. Fernández said Tuesday at a rally in one of the suburbs. "We're going to take care of the problems they've left us."

The prospect of a return of the Peronists, who have governed Argentina for most of the last half-century, has spooked investors, causing recent financial-market turmoil in Latin America's third-biggest economy after Brazil and Mexico. Mr. Fernández's running mate is Cristina Kirchner, the firebrand leftist ex-president who has been indicted in several corruption cases and whose interventionist policies stifled business as she ran large budget deficits and cozied up to anti-American regimes world-wide.

Mr. Fernández, a more moderate Peronist, has said he would call the shots if elected, not his running mate. And economists say the next government won't have the resources to implement populist, spendthrift policies.

Argentina's dominant political force, Peronism is a populist and ideological diverse movement that was founded by Juan Domingo Perón in the 1940s. Its leaders have included free-marketers who implemented sweeping overhauls in the 1990s to leftists who nationalized businesses in the 2000s.

In recent months, Mr. Macri has reversed market-friendly policies by implementing currency controls, freezing prices for fuel and some foods and unilaterally extending the maturity of all short-term paper after his administration was unable to roll over obligations as a result of plunging demand for government debt. Last year, his government received a $57 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund following a currency crisis.

Mr. Macri hopes to get enough support on Sunday to force a runoff against Mr. Fernández in November. Pollsters say Mr. Fernández will likely get more than the 45% support needed to win outright, while Mr. Macri is expected to receive about 35%.

"We're going to continue having challenges to confront, but we aren't going to resolve them by returning to the past," Mr. Macri said Saturday at a rally attended by hundreds of thousands of supporters at the iconic obelisk at the Plaza de la República in Buenos Aires. "We can't fall for the mirage, for their same empty promises."

Far from the wide boulevards and stately baroque architecture of Buenos Aires, horse-drawn wagons haul away trash due to a lack of basic services in the shantytowns, which are expected to vote heavily for the Peronists. Aid workers here say they have seen an alarming rise in malnutrition due to the loss of jobs and annual inflation soaring to about 55%, one of the world's highest rates.

"Fruit is like a treasure here because it is so difficult to get due to the cost," said Marisa Martínez of Catholic aid agency Caritas.

In Moreno, where Mr. Fernández crushed Mr. Macri in the August primary by more than 40 percentage points, the unemployed sell clothes for a few dollars in a dusty park. Some people exchange jeans for a pound of beef. Others go on Facebook to swap sweatpants for packs of flour.

Ana Benítez, a 34-year-old single mother, lost her job cleaning homes a couple of months ago. She now survives on a government cash transfer for her children and lunches from a soup kitchen. On Sunday, she will back Mr. Fernández.

"The government is managing everything badly," she said. "I thought that at least there would be more jobs. I hoped for that."

Alfredo González, a 65-year-old former Catholic priest with a bushy gray beard, said he hoped his neighbors who once supported Mr. Macri have learned a lesson. He expects Mr. Macri to lose in a landslide.

"There's no way he can win, people want Macri gone one way or another," Mr. González said at his home in the Quilmes suburb where he has photos of former first lady Eva Perón and the revolutionary Argentine icon Ernesto "Che" Guevara. "He isn't just a political adversary, he's an enemy."

Marta Maturano, 56, isn't happy about the likely ascent of the Peronists, criticizing Mrs. Kirchner's corruption-riddled administrations. She said Ms. Kirchner and her late husband and predecessor, Néstor Kirchner, did nothing to alleviate long-running problems in her neighborhood while in power from 2003 to 2015. Heavily-polluted streams regularly flood dirt roads and makeshift homes, causing health problems for children.

"We're living the same as before, in filth and poverty," said Ms. Maturano, who said she would grudgingly back Mr. Macri if there's a runoff. "I don't want that woman to return."

