Argentine Exchange Bondholder Group Announces Webinar to Apprise Bondholders of Critical Issues Related to Exchange Offer

05/02/2020 | 11:51am EDT

NEW YORK, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") today announced that it will be hosting a webinar for investors considering whether to participate in Argentina's recently-announced exchange offer.  The webinar will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The purpose of the webinar is to ensure that bondholders are aware of the relevant facts before deciding whether or not to participate in the exchange offer.  Bondholders who have already consented to the offer may find the webinar informative in determining whether or not to withdraw their consents before the offer terminates on May 8th.

To assist bondholders with their decision-making process, the webinar will discuss:

  • The economics of Argentina's offer;
  • Legal issues bondholders should consider in evaluating whether or not to consent; and
  • Why the Exchange Bondholder Group believes bondholders should reject the current offer.

Investors can register for the webinar, which will be conducted in English, at https://app.webinar.net/dj1pmv2mY8M and may submit questions in advance to argentina@unboxedcommunications.com. Presentation materials will be available for download at the above link at the start of the webinar. Additionally, investors can join the presentation via telephone at the below numbers using conference ID 6639059:

  • Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 646-0605
  • Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (929) 517-9847
  • Argentina +54 08003331050

The Exchange Bondholder Group is comprised of 20 investment institutions and collectively holds over 15% of the outstanding Exchange Bonds issued by Argentina under its 2005 indenture and 2010 indenture supplement.  Exchange Bonds were issued to investors who participated in the 2005 and 2010 debt exchanges, through which bondholders voluntarily accepted large reductions in net present value to assist Argentina's recovery from the 2001 default. 

Media Contacts:

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com

Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentine-exchange-bondholder-group-announces-webinar-to-apprise-bondholders-of-critical-issues-related-to-exchange-offer-301051430.html

SOURCE The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders


© PRNewswire 2020
