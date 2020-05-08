Argentine Exchange Bondholder Group Launches Website and Twitter Account

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") today announced that it has launched a website and Twitter page to provide investors with information pertaining to Argentina's debt restructuring, and a means to maintain regular communication with the group. The URL for the website is argentinaexchangebondholders.com.

Investors can now also follow the group on twitter at @Argexchangebond.

Following the Exchange Bondholder Group's recent webinar, which was attended by over 1,800 participants and viewed by hundreds more afterwards, there were many questions from around the globe related to Argentina's unilateral exchange offer. The Exchange Bondholder Group's new website, will provide answers to the most frequently asked questions from investors, as well as other materials including recordings of the recent webinar in English and Spanish and the presentation materials.

The Exchange Bondholder Group is comprised of 18 investment institutions represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and collectively holds over 15% of the outstanding Exchange Bonds issued by Argentina under its 2005 indenture and 2010 indenture supplement. Exchange Bonds were issued to investors who participated in the 2005 and 2010 debt exchanges, through which bondholders voluntarily accepted large reductions in net present value to assist Argentina's recovery from the 2001 default.

