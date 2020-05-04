Log in
Argentine Exchange Bondholder Group Makes Webinar Materials Available to Investors

05/04/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") today announced that it has published the materials from its webinar for investors considering whether to participate in Argentina's recently-announced exchange offer, which took place at Monday May 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar garnered substantial interest from investors around the globe, with 1,800 participants observing the program live, and hundreds more registering to view it—all at relatively short notice—to learn about the shortcomings of Argentina's unilateral offer.  The Exchange Bondholder Group believes this emphatically demonstrates the widespread dissatisfaction from investors with Argentina's unilateral, low-ball offer.

The presentation materials and recordings of the webinar in English and Spanish are available to investors at https://app.webinar.net/z6O838x3eXn/.

The Exchange Bondholder Group is comprised of 20 investment institutions and collectively holds over 15% of the outstanding Exchange Bonds issued by Argentina under its 2005 indenture and 2010 indenture supplement.  Exchange Bonds were issued to investors who participated in the 2005 and 2010 debt exchanges, through which bondholders voluntarily accepted large reductions in net present value to assist Argentina's recovery from the 2001 default. 

Media Contacts:

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com

Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentine-exchange-bondholder-group-makes-webinar-materials-available-to-investors-301052451.html

SOURCE The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders


© PRNewswire 2020
