Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentine President-elect Fernandez holds call with Trump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez held a phone call on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump, Fernandez's press office said, after the center-left politician won an election last Sunday.

During the call, Trump told Fernandez that he had "instructed" the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which extended a $57 billion credit line to the country last year, to work with Argentina's incoming administration.

"Don't hesitate to call me," the statement quoted Trump as telling Fernandez during the call. The Argentine president-elect told Trump he hoped the two would have a "mature and cordial" relationship, the statement said.

The IMF deal, negotiated with Argentina's outgoing President Mauricio Macri, has been in limbo since the Aug. 11 primary election, which Fernandez won by a higher than expected margin. The primary result prompted a steep selloff in Argentine asset prices, and sparked fear of a sovereign default.

But the peso steadied this week, helped by central bank interventions, after Fernandez's election win. The currency closed Friday at 59.745 to the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.23% 66.459 Delayed Quote.54.06%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.09% 59.518 Delayed Quote.58.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11pUS-CHINA TRADE ACCORD WILL REQUIRE THREE PHASES : White House adviser
RE
06:11pU.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
06:11pTrump says trade deal with China coming along well
RE
06:09pCalifornia Governor to convene meet of PG&E shareholders, executives next week
RE
06:03pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/02Premier Li calls on China, Uzbekistan to forge new pattern of practical cooperation
PU
05:46pTrump Administration Stops Enforcing Some Nondiscrimination Provisions in Federal Grants -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:38pGLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR SALES INCREASE 3.4 PERCENT MONTH-TO-MONTH IN SEPTEMBER PRESS RELEASE : 11/01/19
PU
05:33pArgentine President-elect Fernandez holds call with Trump
RE
05:33pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Point Wilson upgrade to get underway
PU
05:29pAramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
5NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group