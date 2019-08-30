Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentine central bank curbs financial institutions access to pesos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man shows Argentine pesos outside a bank in Buenos Aires' financial district

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's battered bonds and currency were driven still lower on Friday amid downgrades by three credit ratings agencies and a new central bank policy that some private economists said hinted at a return to capital controls.

"Financial entities must get prior authorization from the central bank to distribute their results," the central bank said in a statement without elaborating.

Central bank spokesmen could not be reached immediately for further comment.

"The central bank is not allowing them to distribute results, that means they cannot use their pesos. This is not a restriction of access to the FX market, but on the availability of pesos," a source familiar with the central bank plan told Reuters.

"The central bank wants banks to be very well capitalized right now," added the source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The latest round of tumult to plague Latin America's No. 3 economy started with the Aug. 11 primary election, in which business-friendly President Mauricio Macri got soundly thumped by center-left Peronist challenger Alberto Fernandez.

The general election, with Fernandez now the clear front-runner, is in late October.

(Hugh Bronstein, Cassandra Garrison, Walter Bianchi, Gabriel Burin and Hernan Nessi in Buenos Aires; Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)

By Hugh Bronstein and Cassandra Garrison
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 2.17% 65.411 Delayed Quote.48.77%
RLI CORP -0.25% 91.57 Delayed Quote.30.85%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 2.81% 59.5 Delayed Quote.54.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01pFinance minister 'livid' at Johnson over firing of aide - media
RE
05:00pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
05:00pArgentine central bank curbs financial institutions access to pesos
RE
04:56pHealth Care Flat as Traders Hedge on Opioid-Litigation Views -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:53pArgentine central bank curbs financial institutions access to pesos
RE
04:52pTwitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets
RE
04:44pGlobal stocks edge higher but post monthly loss; yuan weakens as tariffs loom
RE
04:40pStocks edge higher but post monthly loss; yuan weakens as tariffs loom
RE
04:38pWall Street stalls to end weak August as China tariffs loom ahead of U.S. holiday
RE
04:33pChevron evacuates non-essential workers from Gulf of Mexico due to storm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BNP Paribas, Vivendi, Air France KLM, Renault, Apple, July...
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group