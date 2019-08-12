Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentine peso collapses as Macri's re-election chances drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 01:08pm EDT
Primary elections in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency collapsed on Monday while stocks and bonds crashed by a degree not seen in 18 years as voters flirted with a return to interventionist economics by snubbing market-friendly President Mauricio Macri for the opposition in Sunday's primary vote.

The peso initially dropped 30.3% to a record low of 65 per U.S. dollar on Monday, but partially recovered later in the day to 55 per U.S. dollar, traders said, after opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez - whose running mate is former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner - dominated the primary by a much wider-than-expected 15.5 percentage point margin.

Fernandez has said he would seek to "rework" Argentina's $57-billion standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund if he won October's general election.

Argentine stocks were among the top losers on the Nasdaq and the local Merval stock index was down 31%. Falls of between 18-20 cents in Argentina's benchmark 10-year bonds left them trading at around 60 cents on the dollar or even lower.

Refinitiv data showed that Argentine stocks, bonds and the peso had not recorded this kind of simultaneous fall since the South American country's 2001 economic crisis and debt default.

The comprehensive victory by Peronists Fernandez and Kirchner "paves the way for the return to left-wing populism that many investors fear," consultancy Capital Economics said in a note to clients.

"With a renewed focus on sovereign default risks, bonds, equities and the peso will come under severe pressure in the coming days. That said, falls in the currency might be tempered by intervention in the foreign exchange market," it said.

Argentina's central bank intervened hours after local markets opened, selling $50 million in the foreign exchange market to defend the peso in the face of the massive sell-off. The auction used the bank's own reserves for the first time since September of last year, traders said. The bank later said it would auction another $50 million of reserves.

Dollar auctions by the bank over recent months had been carried out using funds from the treasury.

According to Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, for global trading purposes the peso market does not have a measurable impact. He does not expect an emerging markets-wide contagion from the peso's demise.

"It's a very small market," Thin said. "Ever since Macri reopened the markets, took some market-friendly measures, there’s been a trickle of activity back in the peso and Argentine assets in general. Money has been trickling back in but it is still very minimal."

Thin added that "beyond Brazil and maybe Uruguay, it's going to have a very limited impact from an economic standpoint."

MACRI STRUGGLES

Macri, a scion of one of Argentina's wealthiest families, came to power in 2015 on promises to kick-start Latin America's third-largest economy via a liberalization wave.

But the promised recovery has not materialized and Argentina is in recession with inflation at over 55%.

An acute financial crisis last year hit the peso and forced Macri to take the IMF loan in return for pledging to balance Argentina's deficit.

Despite Macri's struggles, investors see the Fernandez ticket as a riskier prospect due to the opposition's previous interventionist policies.

Sunday's result indicated that Fernandez had enough support to clinch the presidency in October's first round, without having to go to a November run-off election.

A candidate needs at least 45% of the vote, or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points over the second-place runner, in order to win the presidency outright.

Argentina's main political parties had already chosen their presidential nominees, allowing the primary to serve as a first concrete measure of voter sentiment.

Edward Glossop, Latin America economist for Capital Economics, predicted higher inflation in a country that has fought against chronic rising prices for decades.

"We will probably see inflation rising, assuming the peso doesn't recoup some of those loses," said Edward Glossop, Latin America economist for Capital Economics.

"The key point there is that high inflation means the peso will need to continue to weaken to maintain its competitiveness," Glossop added. He said it was "completely feasible" for the peso to drop to as low as 70 per U.S. dollar.

Fernandez said the market reactions were in response to Macri's failures on the economy.

"Markets react badly when they realize they were scammed. We are living a fictitious economy and the government is not giving answers," Fernandez said in a radio interview Monday morning.

Voters were given a stark choice to stay the course of painful austerity measures under Macri or return to economic policies that are heavy on state involvement.

Kirchner imposed strict currency controls that slammed investment during her 2007-2015 administration. She fought with the farm sector over export taxes and presided over a multi-year standoff with bondholders that kept Argentina locked out of the international capital markets.

"I would say they (bonds) are pricing in a much higher probability of a default," said Aberdeen Standard EM portfolio manager Viktor Szabo.

Szabo did add however that they were still above the 40 cents level that would truly reflect a fully fledged default.

Fernandez prevailed on Sunday in the majority of the country's provinces, but one of the starker differences was seen in the poor suburbs of Buenos Aires.

What particularly dented Macri's support were newly impoverished Argentines who were more energized to vote to punish him at the polls, political analysts said.


Argentina primary election:

Analysts predicted Sunday's results could be the final nail in the coffin for Macri.

"Macri has already implemented a number of short term measures to try and shore up support ahead of the October vote. Additional promises can be made, but the gap he needs to make up is a very wide one," said Ilya Gofshteyn, senior emerging markets strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.

Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro warned that his country could see a wave of migrants fleeing Argentina if Fernandez wins the presidential election.

Bologna has cast himself as foe to the left-wing leaders around Latin America and celebrated his friendship with Macri.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Hugh Bronstein; additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Jorge Otaola; Marc Jones in London and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alistair Bell)

By Cassandra Garrison and Hugh Bronstein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 23.92% 61.945 Delayed Quote.17.64%
GRAINCORP LTD 0.62% 8.12 End-of-day quote.-12.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.73% 7900.08268 Delayed Quote.21.16%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.95% 614.2 Delayed Quote.2.81%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 23.88% 54.969 Delayed Quote.20.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pSCHUMER : Growth of flourishing cny industrial hemp industry being hindered by lack of access to traditional financial services on recently-legalized crop; senator urges feds to issue new guidance to assure financial institutions of hemp legality asap, to better harvest potential of versatile crop for cny farmers
PU
01:37pONTARIO MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CH : Waste Oil Refinery fined $100,000 for Environmenal Protection Act Violation
PU
01:31pU.S. courts Brexit Britain with trade deal talk
RE
01:31pU.S. SECURITY ADVISER BOLTON : 'We want to be helpful on Brexit'
RE
01:31pU.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit - Trump adviser
RE
01:25pPolitical Star's Promises Raise New Questions for Italian Economy
DJ
01:22pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
01:21pBEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Foster Fuels Hosts ''Spread the Warmth'' Coat Drive
PU
01:18pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
01:16pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
5TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group