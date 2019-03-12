Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentine union's strike halts operations at Goldcorp's largest mine: company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 01:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ian Telfer, chairman of Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc, speaks during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Mexico City,

TORONTO (Reuters) - A strike at Canadian Goldcorp Inc's Cerro Negro mine in Argentina has forced a halt to operations, the company said on Tuesday, calling the union's action at its biggest mine illegal.

Mining activities stopped when the strike by the Asociacion Obrera Minera Argentina (AOMA) union began on March 8, and processing is also now halted as surface stockpiles have run out, Vancouver-headquartered Goldcorp said in a statement.

Goldcorp did not give the reason for the strike.

The AOMA could not be immediately reached for comment.

"It is unlikely the work stoppage will materially impact the fundamental value of the mine," analysts at Canaccord Genuity wrote in a note. "However, we do note that a prolonged stoppage could impact the company’s ability to meet its 2019 production guidance of 2.2-2.4 million ounces."

The company completed a ramp up of the Cerro Negro mine toward the end of last year, mining 4,000 tonnes of ore per day.

Goldcorp shares were up 2.2 percent at C$14.87 at 12:34 p.m. in Toronto, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the Toronto stock benchmark.

Goldcorp, the target of a friendly $10 billion takeover bid by Newmont Mining Corp, said it is working with the union and government authorities to resolve the dispute and said work can restart immediately when workers return.

Barrick Gold Corp on Monday withdrew a hostile bid for Newmont, removing a potential hurdle to Newmont's takeover of Goldcorp.

Miners from the same union went on strike at Cerro Negro in 2015 over working conditions. It was resolved after the provincial government laid out measures to be carried out by Goldcorp.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; editing by Grant McCool)

By Nichola Saminather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pEnd to U.S.-China trade impasse needed to absorb U.S. crude exports - Trafigura
RE
01:38pCANADIAN FUELS ASSOCIATION : Supporting a balanced approach to climate policy
PU
01:38pIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : Guyana Plans to Increase Access to Cancer Services, in Line with IAEA Recommendations
PU
01:35pUber to pay $20 million to settle long-running legal battle with drivers
RE
01:33pShell urges Trump White House to tighten methane leak rules
RE
01:32pOil gains on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports
RE
01:28pRIPON SOCIETY : “When you're in the minority, your job is to get back into the majority.”
PU
01:28pNATIONAL BIODIESEL BOARD : NBB Urges Lawmakers to Quickly Extend the Biodiesel Tax Incentive
PU
01:25pARGENTINE UNION'S STRIKE HALTS OPERATIONS AT GOLDCORP'S LARGEST MINE : company
RE
01:24pCANADIAN CRUDE EXPORTS BY RAIL UNECONOMIC AMID OUTPUT CUTS : Suncor executive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
4Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
5Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.