Argentinean Life-changing stories premieres this season on Ultra Cine
09/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT
West Palm Beach, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – September 4, 2020 – Ultra Cine, the HD movie network that focuses on award-winning and original films from Spain and Latin America in their original Spanish-language format, premieres two Argentinean life-changing stories this season, which have involved as a context Hispanic leaders from the educational system: El Día Fuera Del Tiempo and Arpón.
El Día Fuera Del Tiempo
Director: Cristina Fasulino.
Cast: Gonzalo Urtizberea, María Marull, Paula Marull, and Mario Bedoya.
Synopsis: A crime at a Franciscan Fathers’ school had been predicted by a student’s drawing. Both events are connected to the discovery of the identity of the student, who born during the Argentina military dictatorship.
Arpón
Director: Tom Espinoza.
Cast: Germán de silva, Ana Celentano, Nina Suarez, and Laura López Moyano.
Synopsis: A school's principal, must take care of a 14-year-old student injured in a lake, while her parents arrive. During the wait, the most important story of their lives will be unleashed as a life-changing experience for everyone.
Ultra Cine is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, and Verizon FiOS.