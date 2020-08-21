Argentines Seek Safety of U.S. Dollars, Despite Debt Deal

By Santiago Pérez

Argentines are once again rushing to the safety of the U.S. dollar, a sign the country's deal with creditors to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt has failed to restore confidence in government policies.

The agreement reached early this month to lower interest payments and extend debt maturities will provide the insolvent South American country with some $37 billion in debt relief through 2028. But there are signs of stress and rising scrutiny over the policies of nationalist President Alberto Fernández to contain the damage brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is not typically the market response to a successful debt negotiation," Siobhan Morden, managing director at U.S. brokerage Amherst Pierpont, said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

The debt deal has bought some breathing room for Latin America's third-largest economy. But it may not be enough to preserve economic stability. The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the economy. Output is forecast to drop more than 13% this year, and the government is resorting to old tricks to pull through: tightening restrictions on the purchase of hard currency and printing money to cover a budget gap expected to equal 10% of gross domestic product by year-end.

As a result, Argentines are buying dollars to preserve the value of their savings in a country with a history of runaway inflation and devaluations.

"There is no such thing as a national currency. The peso is losing value on a daily basis," said Marcelo Abadi, a 62-year-old textile retailer who saves in dollars as a hedge against inflation, which is currently running at 42%.

Observers like Ms. Morden now question whether the revised foreign-debt repayment terms will be sufficient to service "still onerous payments" from 2025 to 2035.

The number of Argentines like Mr. Abadi buying dollars from the central bank has surpassed three million, six times more than in March, according to the latest central-bank data. Argentines are limited to buying $200 a month, part of restrictions imposed last year by the previous government to prevent the country from running out of greenbacks.

The central bank has sold more than $1.1 billion to Argentine savers since July 20. Economists estimate that it has only about $6 billion left for such transactions.

Last week, Mr. Fernández said the $200 purchases were problematic. Cecilia Todesca, his deputy chief of staff, went further.

"We need dollars to produce, and companies have to buy supplies and machinery," she said. "We can't continue spending the dollars in savings that go under the mattress."

Large companies, such as oil firms Pampa Energia and Tecpetrol, say they have had problems getting dollars from the central bank to meet foreign-currency debt payments. Others are also struggling to buy imported components because of restrictions on purchasing foreign goods, industry groups say.

On Saturday, Finance Ministry officials sought to ward off a possible jump in dollar demand by saying that the monthly $200 quota will continue.

Since the quota is insufficient to meet demand, savers resort to "caves, " or black-market exchange houses that sell hard currency at a higher price. On the black market, dollars fetch about 136 pesos compared with the official exchange rate of close to 78 to the dollar. The peso has lost more than 36% in the black market in the past five months.

Argentines also use their quota of dollars to help make ends meet during the economic hardships of the pandemic. Mr. Abadi said his 35-year-old son, currently unemployed, makes more than $40 a month by reselling his quota of greenbacks at the black-market rate, and that is after paying a 30% tax that authorities charge for the purchase of the monthly quota.

The increase in demand for hard currency comes as the government prepares for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, which provided a $44 billion rescue to Argentina during the administration of Mauricio Macri, the non-Peronist predecessor of Mr. Fernández.

Mr. Fernández, who took office in December, inherited a huge debt load and dwindling foreign-currency reserves with the country engulfed in high inflation and economic contraction.

"Argentina entered the pandemic without credit access," said Daniel Marx, an Argentine economist who helped renegotiate the country's foreign debt in the early 1990s. Regional peers had more tools at their disposal to combat the economic destruction brought by the pandemic, beginning with dynamic domestic credit markets and local demand for government debt that allow them to finance deficit spending.

Government officials say that the expansion in public spending isn't permanent, and that central-bank financing was necessary to prevent the collapse of businesses after the pandemic struck.

But some analysts say that no matter how bad a hand it was dealt, the government will have to show investors that it can put the country on a sustainable path. The government, they say, needs to lower public spending and money printing, lift price controls and gradually reduce dollar-purchase restrictions.

"It's a government that has yet to demonstrate that it has a viable plan and that if investors give it a five-year loan, that they really have an indication that there's a reasonable economic plan for that period," said Sergi Lanau, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.

"What is clear is that what they are doing now to fight the pandemic can't continue for long," he added.

In an effort to protect its dwindling dollar reserves, the central bank is cracking down on black-market traders. On Tuesday, it froze the bank accounts of close to 5,000 people believed to be feeding the black market with cheap dollars from the monthly quotas.

"The $200 quota thing is like being worried about a thief who stole your shirt button," said a black-market currency and gold dealer who goes by the name of Ledu, and refers to himself as "the Uber of bills." The exchange controls themselves are the far bigger problem, he said.

Importers may artificially boost the value of their shipments in order to get more cheap dollars at the official rate that could then be sold in the black market. Exporters, in turn, are reluctant to exchange their foreign currency at a rate that is well below the black market's.

