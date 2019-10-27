Argentines Voting Today Are Expected to Favor Opposition Peronist for President

By Ryan Dube

BUENOS AIRES -- Argentines began voting Sunday in a presidential election that is expected to sweep into power the opposition Peronist movement as President Mauricio Macri grapples with voter anger over an economic crisis.

Peronist candidate Alberto Fernández is the clear front runner against Mr. Macri, with political analysts expecting the opposition leader to get more than the 45% support needed to win outright. Mr. Fernández can also avoid a November runoff if he gets at least 40% support and has a 10 point lead over his rival.

"It is very likely that Fernández is going to win, he is going to have a pretty solid victory," said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist who closely tracks Argentina. "It is mostly an issue of just how badly Macri losses."

The expected backlash against Mr. Macri at the ballot box comes amid growing anger against ruling establishments across South America. Massive protests have erupted in Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia. In Peru, people widely backed the recent closure of Congress, which was controlled by lawmakers from the country's main political parties.

In Argentina, Mr. Fernández is the favorite as many voters in this country of 44 million people reject the pro-business austerity policies of the incumbent Mr. Macri. Argentines were also voting to renew half the seats in Congress' lower house and a third of the seats in the Senate. President Macri's conservative coalition was expected to maintain a strong presence in both houses after doing well in the 2017 midterms.

Mr. Fernández's ascent has sparked financial-market volatility amid investor concerns about the return to power of his running mate, Cristina Kirchner, the leftist ex-president who nationalized businesses, implemented currency controls and imposed export restrictions during two terms from 2007 to 2015. Her government ran large budget deficits that economists say are the source of the current turmoil.

The central bank has burned through reserves to defend the currency. Last week, Argentina's reserves fell $4 billion, bringing the overall decline to $22 billion, or a third of total reserves, since an Aug. 11 primary vote where Mr. Fernández had an unexpectedly strong showing.

The peso's official exchange rate weakened slightly last week to close Friday at 60 per dollar, according to the central bank. But the black market rate on the streets of Buenos Aires tumbled almost 8% on Friday to about 75 as Argentines lined up at banks to withdraw funds in greenbacks ahead of the vote.

Mr. Fernández says he won't repeat past mistakes. If elected, economists say, he will have little room to increase spending as he inherits a cash-strapped government at risk of default, forcing the next administration to restructure debt and renegotiate a $57 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.

Mr. Fernández has promised to kick-start an economy mired in recession and galloping inflation. He has pledged to expand support for the poor and staunch job losses. He has accused Mr. Macri, the scion of a wealthy Buenos Aires family, of being beholden to big investors.

"They represent the interests that benefit the powerful," Mr. Fernández said at rally to close his campaign. "The banks got rich while Argentines grew poorer."

Luciano Galfione, a 44-year-old textile-business owner, supports the Peronists. From 2003 to 2015, during the governments of Ms. Kirchner and her predecessor and late husband, Nestor Kirchner, Mr. Galfione said, his firm had some of its best years as it quadrupled production. Under the current government, Mr. Galfione said, his business has been losing money due to a collapse in consumer demand and an influx of cheap imports. The factory is now running at about 35% of its capacity.

"It is the perfect storm," said Mr. Galfione. "This is an economic model for a few rich people."

Mr. Macri, 60, bets he can win enough votes to force a runoff. He has told supporters the economy will soon recover amid an increase in unemployment and growing poverty. The economy contracted 3.8% in August from a year earlier and registered annual inflation of 54% in September, among the world's highest rates.

Mr. Macri said he has built the base for a robust, open economy that will attract foreign investors. "Now comes the stage of growth, the creation of jobs, improvements in salaries and relief for all Argentines, " he said. "We can't fall for false promises from those that have destroyed the country."

Voters like Jorge Lame, a 44-year-old shopkeeper here, are backing Mr. Macri, who pollsters say still has support from about a third of the electorate. Despite the economic slowdown, Mr. Lame says he is more worried about the graft that riddled past Peronist administrations. Ms. Kirchner is facing several corruption trials. She denies wrongdoing.

"I voted for Macri because I don't want corruption to return," said Mr. Lame.

Alberto Messer

contributed to this article.