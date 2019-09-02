Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Argentines wait at banks to withdraw cash as currency controls kick in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - In the early hours of Monday morning in Buenos Aires, before banks had opened their doors, winding lines of customers waited to withdraw savings after Argentina's government imposed capital controls restricting dollar purchases and transfers.

Accustomed to economic turmoil that has led to restrictions in accessing their savings in the past, Argentines are historically quick to opt out of banks and instead stash their cash at home at the first signs of a currency clampdown.

"This is a time when we are getting a lot of surprises. Tomorrow we might wake up and see that everything has changed," said college student and part-time worker Catalina Pedace, 25, as she waited in line outside a bank in downtown Buenos Aires.

"I prefer to be cautious and not regret it later."

In the crises of 1989-1990 and 2001-2002, many Argentines were blocked from withdrawing their money in so-called "corralitos," a local term that refers to banks restricting withdrawals.

In the 2001-2002 crisis, riots broke out, supermarkets were looted and angry depositors vandalized bank ATMs.

The current economic crisis has not yet sparked civil disobedience but it took a turn for the worse after the Aug. 11 primary election, when opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez trounced President Mauricio Macri in the polls, spooking markets on fears of a return to interventionist policies.

The primary results triggered a collapse in investor confidence and sent stocks, bonds and the peso currency tumbling. The peso currency has lost almost a quarter of its value versus the dollar since the vote.

Scrambling to react, Macri announced changes to Argentina's bond payment schedule last week.

Then on Sunday he authorized currency controls, a stunning about-turn for the pro-business leader who had formerly pledged to reverse the protectionist policies of his predecessor, former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Argentine bond prices fell to record lows on Monday in response, and the official and black market peso exchange rates diverged.

The new measures restrict people from buying more than $10,000 a month, or making transfers exceeding that amount per month, though they do not limit them from withdrawing money from their accounts, the central bank said.

"The instability and the lack of information generate fear, and I think that many of us are acting because of that fear of not knowing what could happen," Pedace said.

Bank officials Reuters spoke to agreed. "This influx of people is fundamentally down to the new package of measures that have been taking place in the financial system," a representative for a large Argentine bank told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Outside the banks, customers complained about the long lines and problems with digital banking systems that prevented them from making some online transactions on Monday.

"All the systems are down. There are so many people that you can't even walk through," Pablo Ferro, a 41-year-old lawyer, said.

According to central bank data, the deposit drain started even before the government announced the new currency controls. Bank deposits in dollars fell to $31.55 billion on Aug. 27, compared to $35.24 billion before the primary election.

"I have no dollars deposited. I have savings in dollars that are not in the bank, because two years ago I began to get a whiff of this situation," said Liliana Ibarra, 60, a retiree.

"But it worries me and I am sorry to see all these people outside the banks waiting to take out their money."

(Reporting by Marina Lammertyn; additonal reporting by Walter Bianchi, Horacio Soria and Miguel Lo Bianco; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Marina Lammertyn
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -2.30% 63.087 Delayed Quote.51.48%
FERRO CORPORATION -0.78% 10.19 Delayed Quote.-35.01%
FERRO SA 0.42% 12.05 End-of-day quote.-10.07%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -2.10% 57.499 Delayed Quote.58.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pArgentine peso, bonds whiplashed after capital controls imposed
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pArgentines wait at banks to withdraw cash as currency controls kick in
RE
04:45pLebanon to announce state of economic emergency, plan to accelerate reforms
RE
04:43pWORLD BANK TRIBUNAL LOWERS CONOCOPHILLIPS AWARD FOR VENEZUELA EXPROPRIATION : document
RE
04:32pArgentina central bank to keep tight monetary policy despite currency policy changes
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:59pInterview with Irish Deputy Central Bank Governor Ed Sibley
RE
03:55pIrish central bank's Brexit authorisations top 100
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LANTRONIX INC : Lantronix Announces General Availability of the S40 Series of Ruggedized, Low-Power Radio Node..
2BRASKEM SA : BRASKEM : Answer to B3 letter - Valor Econômico 08/30/2019
3Stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls
4Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
5Stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group