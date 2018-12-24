Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Argo Gold : Announces Second Closing of Units and Flow-Through Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 04:25pm CET

DGAP-News: Argo Gold Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Argo Gold Announces Second Closing of Units and Flow-Through Shares

24.12.2018 / 16:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2018) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ('Argo Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that on December 21, 2018 it completed the second tranche ('Second Tranche') of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering through the issuance of 125,555 units ('Units') at a price of $0.18 per Unit and 1,023,000 flow through shares ('Flow Through Shares') at a price of $0.22 per Flow Through Share, for aggregate proceeds of $247,660, of which a significant portion came through Topleft Securities Ltd. Each Unit consists of one common share (a 'Common Share') of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a 'Warrant') with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of closing of the Second Tranche.

In connection with the issuance of the Units and Flow-Through Shares subscribed for in the Second Tranche, the Company paid a finder's fee equal to $18,407.20 and issued an aggregate of 84,560 broker warrants (the 'Broker Warrants'), including to Topleft Securities Ltd. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per share for twelve (12) months from the date of closing of the Second Tranche. The securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing of the Second Tranche.

The net proceeds from the Unit offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Share offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses, and will qualify as 'flow-through mining expenditures', as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

For more information please contact:

Paul Poggione
Corporate Development
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as 'plan', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

newsinfo.php?i=41849&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/41849

24.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Argo Gold Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA04016J1021

 
End of News DGAP News Service

761915  24.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited – YRIV
BU
05:05pPHOSAGRO : to Merge Metachem and PhosAgro-Trans with Apatit
EQ
05:04pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against AxoGen, Inc. – AXGN
BU
05:02pYANGTZE RIVER LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited - YRIV
PR
05:01pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the Lionbridge Shareholder Litigation
BU
05:00pFAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Faroe Petroleum plc
PU
05:00pCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Discloseable and connected transaction disposal of various interest in land in qianhai
PU
05:00pCBLT Provides Updates on Contracts
NE
04:55pCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : CMPort signed the Land Restructuring Agreement to cooperate with the Qianhai Land Development Project
PU
04:53pOVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP, INC. : Announces Closing of Term Loan Credit Facility Refinancing
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3Oil nears 2018 lows as stock markets slide
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : SEC Presses for Revenue Clarity
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.