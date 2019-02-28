Log in
Argo Gold : to Exhibit At PDAC, Investors Exchange - Booth #3300

02/28/2019 | 09:05am EST
DGAP-News: Argo Gold Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Argo Gold to Exhibit At PDAC, Investors Exchange - Booth #3300

28.02.2019 / 15:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - Argo Gold (CSE: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Argo Gold") is pleased to announce the Company will be an exhibitor at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference in Toronto, from March 3rd to March 6th, in the Investors Exchange - Booth #3300 (right behind the core shack). The Company is excited that it will have on display some recently drilled core, from the ongoing diamond drill campaign at their flagship Woco Gold Project in the Red Lake area of Ontario. This drill campaign represents the first follow-up drilling in over 25 years at Woco; the Company is pleased the program is on schedule with approximately 50% of the original planned meterage being completed.

Canada-China Mining Trade and Investment Forum 2019

Argo Gold has been selected as one of the companies to represent Ontario at the Canada-China Mining Trade and Investment Forum 2019 which takes place on Tuesday March 5th at the Intercontinental Hotel, Ballroom B (225 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario). Argo Gold will be presenting at 10:05 AM EST.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Poggione
Vice-President, Corporate Development
613-277-1989
paul@argogold.ca

Ken Storey
Chief Financial Officer
905-301-3404
kj.storey@argogold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43099

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43099

28.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Argo Gold Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA04016J1021

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782455  28.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
