Argon Design Releases Argon Streams AV1

Argon
Design Ltd, known for its award-winning family of advanced
video verification solutions, announced today that it has released Argon
Streams AV1. This release coincides with the formal release of the AV1
Bitstream and Decoding Process Specification by the industry wide
consortium Alliance
for Open Media.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005181/en/
Sample video frame from an Argon Streams bit-stream, shows the directed random number based approach. (Photo: Business Wire)
AV1 is the new open source and royalty-free video codec for
next-generation Ultra High Definition video compression and delivery
over the web. It is designed to meet growing Internet demand for
top-quality video scenarios across devices of all kinds and for users
worldwide.
Argon Design has been contributing to the development of the AV1 codec
for over 3 years, adding features, suggesting novel encoder tools,
helping with debugging the reference code, improving codec performance
and also writing the AV1 Specification for AOMedia.
“During our development of the AV1 Specification, we have been using
Argon Streams AV1 to verify that the written specification is an
accurate representation of the AV1 reference code. By using those same
verification bit-streams, our Argon Streams AV1 customers, can verify
that their own AV1 decoder designs are fully compatible with both the
AV1 Specification and the AV1 Reference Code.”, explained Alan Scott,
CEO of Argon Design.
Adrian Grange, chairman of AOM's AV1 Codec Working Group stated that
“Using Argon Streams AV1 during the final few months of development has
ensured that the AV1 Specification and Reference Code are bit accurate
with each other – which is probably an industry first for the release of
a new video codec”.
“Arm has been very involved in the development of the AV1 specification,
and we’re already using Argon Streams for our previous generation video
IP to accelerate our development,” said Olof Dellien, senior director of
engineering, Arm. “Utilizing Argon streams for AV1 reduces our time to
market and ensures that our decoder is high quality, bit accurate, and
fully conformant to the specification.”
“AMD engaged with Argon Design early in our AV1 decoder development,
which started ahead of the final specification freeze in order to enable
an aggressive time-to-market.” stated Gordon Kerr, IP Design Director at
AMD. “Argon has been an invaluable partner in AMD’s drive to deliver our
next generation low power and high performance video codec engine, and
is an important part of AMD’s strategy to ensure full compliance with
the latest AV1 specification.”
Along with many of the AOMedia Founder and Promoter Members, several
other Semiconductor companies have also been tracking the AV1
development. For example MediaTek in Taiwan are already working on AV1
and are one of many early adopters of Argon Streams AV1.
Argon Streams is a family of conformance test bit-streams providing full
coverage and verification of HEVC/H.265, VP9 and AV1 video decoders. The
bit-streams are derived directly from the specification using Argon
Design’s advanced compiler technology. The process uses directed random
numbers to ensure that the bit-streams provide comprehensive coverage of
all branches, functions, value ranges and cross coverage combinations in
the complete specification.
Argon Streams is supported worldwide by CamverTech.
For more information contact your local CamverTech sales representative,
or email streams@argondesign.com.
About Argon Design
Argon
Design, based in Cambridge, UK, is a high technology design services
consultancy with a successful track record in semiconductor design and
embedded product development, with world class expertise in the design
and implementation of video codecs.
About AOMedia
Launched in 2015, the Alliance
for Open Media is a Joint Development Foundation project formed to
define and develop media codecs, media formats, and related technologies
to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression
and delivery over the web.
About CamverTech
CamverTech
is a Global Technical Sales Specialist. Their highly experienced sales
talent is distributed across Europe (including Israel), USA, Taiwan,
South Korea and Japan. Visit www.camvertech.com
.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005181/en/