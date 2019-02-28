Log in
Argonaut Private Equity : Partners with Mammoth Carbon Products

02/28/2019 | 01:25pm EST

Argonaut Private Equity, a Tulsa-based private equity fund, announced its investment in Mammoth Carbon Products, a Houston-based pipeline distribution company. Mammoth is an industry leader in carbon steel pipe distribution and services for the energy infrastructure markets.

Established in 2014, Mammoth currently services the North American market focusing in Texas and Colorado. With completion of the investment, Argonaut will partner with Mammoth to continue its expansion into markets in the Northeastern US, Canada and California.

“Mammoth is well positioned to significantly impact the distribution of steel pipeline in North America to meet demand,” said Steve Mitchell, CEO of Argonaut. “This acquisition provides the opportunity to leverage Argonaut’s experience, affiliates and relationships in the midstream market.”

Mammoth has long-standing relationships with steel mills to address pipeline projects, as well as an extensive inventory of carbon steel pipe products of various diameters and thickness. This allows Mammoth to respond to the shorter lead time needed for the maintenance and repair market.

“We are known for our quick response time and providing exceptional customer service. Aligning with Argonaut ensures we retain our service model while adding industry strength and resources to broaden our scope,” said Mammoth President Mike Ellis.

Founded in 2002, Argonaut Private Equity is a private equity firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes with $3 billion of capital deployed in direct investments in industry sectors including energy services, manufacturing and industrials.

“At Argonaut, our goal is to lend support, expertise and available capital to ensure a company continues its growth trajectory,” Mitchell said. “With more than 100 investments, Argonaut has fostered an ongoing network of global relationships to partner with management teams, applying our experience to deliver solutions, generate value and propel growth.”

Terms of the transaction were not announced.

About Argonaut Private Equity

Argonaut understands the unique needs of individual businesses that operate in the central region of the United States and other underserved markets. Argonaut partners with companies to develop a strategy for accelerating growth and enhancing operations. Leveraging the collective strength of our historical investment experience, industry advisors, current portfolio companies and affiliates, Argonaut looks to share resources, best practices and key relationships between investments to create synergistic opportunities across the following sectors: energy services, manufacturing and industrials.


© Business Wire 2019
