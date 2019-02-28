Argonaut Private Equity : Partners with Mammoth Carbon Products

Argonaut Private Equity, a Tulsa-based private equity fund, announced
its investment in Mammoth Carbon Products, a Houston-based pipeline
distribution company. Mammoth is an industry leader in carbon steel pipe
distribution and services for the energy infrastructure markets.
Established in 2014, Mammoth currently services the North American
market focusing in Texas and Colorado. With completion of the
investment, Argonaut will partner with Mammoth to continue its expansion
into markets in the Northeastern US, Canada and California.
“Mammoth is well positioned to significantly impact the distribution of
steel pipeline in North America to meet demand,” said Steve Mitchell,
CEO of Argonaut. “This acquisition provides the opportunity to leverage
Argonaut’s experience, affiliates and relationships in the midstream
market.”
Mammoth has long-standing relationships with steel mills to address
pipeline projects, as well as an extensive inventory of carbon steel
pipe products of various diameters and thickness. This allows Mammoth to
respond to the shorter lead time needed for the maintenance and repair
market.
“We are known for our quick response time and providing exceptional
customer service. Aligning with Argonaut ensures we retain our service
model while adding industry strength and resources to broaden our
scope,” said Mammoth President Mike Ellis.
Founded in 2002, Argonaut Private Equity is a private equity firm that
manages investments across multiple asset classes with $3 billion of
capital deployed in direct investments in industry sectors including
energy services, manufacturing and industrials.
“At Argonaut, our goal is to lend support, expertise and available
capital to ensure a company continues its growth trajectory,” Mitchell
said. “With more than 100 investments, Argonaut has fostered an ongoing
network of global relationships to partner with management teams,
applying our experience to deliver solutions, generate value and propel
growth.”
Terms of the transaction were not announced.
About Argonaut Private Equity
Argonaut understands the unique needs of individual businesses that
operate in the central region of the United States and other underserved
markets. Argonaut partners with companies to develop a strategy for
accelerating growth and enhancing operations. Leveraging the collective
strength of our historical investment experience, industry advisors,
current portfolio companies and affiliates, Argonaut looks to share
resources, best practices and key relationships between investments to
create synergistic opportunities across the following sectors: energy
services, manufacturing and industrials.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005836/en/