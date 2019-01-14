Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argus Investors’ Counsel, Inc. (AIC), an equity portfolio manager and a unit of The Argus Research Group, is proud to announce its national recertification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the WBEC, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



“WBENC certification is extremely important to our company,” said AIC President and Chairman Sharon D. Wagoner. “The certification underscores our commitment to fostering diversity both within our workforce and with our suppliers.”

WBENC’s meticulous certification process includes an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process confirms that the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Argus Investors’ Counsel, please visit www.argusinvest.com or contact Cathleen Lesko at 203-548-9883 or clesko@argusinvest.com.

About Argus Investor’s Counsel, Inc.:

Argus Investors' Counsel is an 86% women-owned and managed SEC-registered investment advisor. We specialize in equity investment management for institutional and private investors. Our clients include corporations, public and private pension funds, Taft Hartley organizations, foundations, endowments, and high net-worth individuals. Our history dates back to 1934, with the founding of Argus Research Corporation, one of the first firms to provide independent research and analysis on U.S. equities to the professional market. Argus Investors' Counsel was founded and incorporated in 1960.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.