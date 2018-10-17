Argus Worldwide Corp. : restructures technology unit under CYBERJ Inc.

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Argus Worldwide Corp. (www.argusworldwide.com) reported today that it intends to complete the consolidation of its technology assets over the next 60 days under a newly acquired US Corporation, CYBERJ Inc. The new CYBERJ Inc. technology enterprise will include the Company's recent investment in India based Tejovat Technologies (PVT) Ltd.(www.tejovat.com) and it's ongoing development of a block chain aggregator platform, called Cyber Junky.

At the same time, the company reports that's Michael Wexler, President and CEO of Argus Worldwide Corp. will serve as interim CEO of the new subsidiary and Santosh Labade, Founder and CEO of Tejovat, will serve as Vice President, Technology. Both men will serve on the Board of Directors of CYBERJ Inc.

In 2016, the company acquired Cyber Junky Sp. z o.o, a Warsaw, Poland based digital/internet development project focused on the URL Buy/Sell primary and secondary markets. The project has since been extended to become a full blown blockchain aggregator that will encompass a broad category of products and services that are intended to enhance and simplify the digital experience for persons who join the Cyber Junky community.

In July 2018, the company acquired an initial 40% stake in Tejovat and named Tejovat's Founder and CEO, Santosh Labade, as the Company's Director, Technology. Under the new CYBERJ Inc, Mr. Labade will be charged with the responsibility of providing management oversight for all of the Company's engineering/technology activities in order to optimize and merge Tejovat's smart consumer electronics products comprised of smart home products, tablets and mobile phones with the Cyber Junky platform as the Company strives in the future to fortify and expand the Cyber Junky brand on global markets.

Argus Worldwide Corp. is a diversified operating company engaged in the development or acquisition of corporate properties in 'go to' business segments including but not limited to digital/internet services, smart consumer electronic products and health industries such as generic pharmaceuticals. The Company maintains its registered corporate office in Cheyenne, Wyoming and has affiliated offices in Ottawa, Canada; Warsaw, Poland; and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Shares of Argus Worldwide Corp. are traded on the US OTC Markets; Pink Current (OTC: ARGW).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained here.

