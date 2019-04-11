AriBio Co., Ltd. : Announces First Patient Dosing in Phase 2 Study of AR1001 for Alzheimer's Disease

On April 11, 2019, AriBio Co., Ltd. announced the first patient dosing in their Phase 2 study of AR1001 for Alzheimer's disease.

AriBio announced the initiation of a Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AR1001 in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. “Based on the established safety profile of AR1001 and the promising preclinical data, we are hopeful to see a clinically meaningful outcome from this Phase 2 study. As the demand for therapeutic advancement for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases rapidly grows, we are strongly committed to expanding our AR1001 program with additional indications and advancing several back-up candidates in our pipeline,” said James Rock, Senior Vice President of Global Operations.

About the AR1001 and Phase 2 study for Alzheimer's disease

AR1001 is a multi-target oral drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and is expected to not only increase the removal of toxic beta amyloid oligomers in circulation, but also inhibit neuronal cell death and restore synaptic loss caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

AR1001-ADP2-US01 (NCT03625622) is A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of 26-Week Treatment of AR1001 in Patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of AR1001 in slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease through various cognitive and functional assessments and biomarker analysis. Enrollment is expected to be completed in Q4 2019, and details of the clinical trial are available at ClinicalTrial.gov.

About AriBio Co., Ltd.

AriBio Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea that focuses on targeting diseases with unmet medical needs. There are currently three main areas of research: Alzheimer's disease (AR1001), Sepsis (AR1003), and Obesity (AR1008). Earlier in 2018, AriBio Co., Ltd. established its US office in San Diego, CA, to efficiently manage regulatory affairs and clinical operations. AriBio also develops a variety of functional foods, bio cosmetics, and functional water products with the hopes of improving the quality of life.

