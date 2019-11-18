Aria Systems : Named a Leader in SaaS Billing Solutions, Q4 2019 by Independent Research Firm

Aria receives highest score possible in product vision and innovation road map criteria

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Billing Solutions, Q4 2019 report. In the evaluation, Aria Systems received the highest scores possible in 11 criteria, among them product vision, automation and amendments management, dunning, and security and privacy.

The Forrester Wave report specifically states that a big driver of customer references’ satisfaction with Aria was the transparency in their interactions (“They don’t pretend.”) and the partnership they’ve developed with their contacts at the company (“so much advice”). The report also states that the company’s “product catalog and account hierarchy structures are exceptionally well built for configuration and reusability.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a SaaS billing solutions Leader in The Forrester Wave,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. “We believe our ranking confirms the value of Aria’s platform for any enterprise pursuing a digital strategy and seeking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by a recurring revenue business model. Aria’s cloud billing platform enables enterprises to quickly bring new products to market, deliver exceptional customer experiences and maximize subscription revenue.”

The Forrester Wave evaluated nine of the top SaaS billing vendors in the marketplace across 29 criteria including each company’s current offering, strategy and market presence. Every vendor evaluated in the report offers a standalone SaaS billing product, focuses on the needs of enterprise customers and has at least $1 billion in revenues under management. Ultimately, the report identifies each vendor as either a Leader, Strong Performer, Contender or Challenger.

More broadly, the report underscores the crucial role agile billing systems play for companies offering digital products or services, prioritizing new product launches or changing their business models. An agile billing system helps these companies “keep up with market changes” and enhance the “quality of your customer experiences” particularly as the number of digital offerings and partnerships increase and billing becomes more complex.

The complete Forrester Wave™: SaaS Billing Solutions, Q4 2019 report, is available for download here.

