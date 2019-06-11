Aria Systems : and Constant Contact Renew Engagement

Aria’s Platform Has Been Fueling Significant Growth for the Digital Marketing Leader Since 2015

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced that Constant Contact has renewed its engagement with Aria and will continue to leverage the company’s cloud-based billing and monetization platform across the entirety of its business.

Constant Contact has been using the full breadth of Aria’s platform since 2015. During this time, the company successfully automated its manual billing processes, introduced new pricing structures and brought new products to market. As a result of the renewal, Constant Contact will continue to rely on Aria to deliver increased value and a superior experience to its customers.

“With Aria as our billing partner over the past few years, we have successfully launched new subscription-based products and pricing packages to support the ever-changing needs of our growing customer base,” said Jim Hurley, Constant Contact’s Vice President of Engineering. “Aria will continue to give us the ability to introduce new subscription products and pricing structures, enabling us to deliver a premium experience to our end-users.”

Aria’s monetization platform will continue to support Constant Contact’s efforts to expand its service offerings, enabling the company to accelerate the introduction of new products and pricing models delivered via an exceptional customer experience.

“This expansion is a direct reflection of the successful execution we’ve had with Constant Contact in partnering to make their vision a reality,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO of Aria Systems. “I’m really proud of our team’s ability to partner with enterprise customers like Constant Contact to make modern billing a strategic competitive advantage, enabling the agile rollout of new products and driving an enhanced end-customer experience. This is another example of the customer success fueling Aria’s record performance across our key metrics this year as companies across a wide range of sectors continue to recognize the value of our platform and our team’s ability to execute.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria Systems’ cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Audi, Pitney Bowes and Roku depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company and a leader in online marketing for more than 20 years, offers an easy-to-use platform that helps small businesses create professional campaigns that can help increase customers and revenue. From advanced automation features to industry-leading integrations, to personalized coaching, Constant Contact is the trusted marketing partner of hundreds of thousands of growth-minded small businesses around the world. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005588/en/