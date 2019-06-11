Aria Systems : and Constant Contact Renew Engagement

Aria
Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and
usage-based revenue, today announced that Constant
Contact has renewed its engagement with Aria and will continue to
leverage the company’s cloud-based billing and monetization platform
across the entirety of its business.
Constant Contact has been using the full breadth of Aria’s platform
since 2015. During this time, the company successfully automated its
manual billing processes, introduced new pricing structures and brought
new products to market. As a result of the renewal, Constant Contact
will continue to rely on Aria to deliver increased value and a superior
experience to its customers.
“With Aria as our billing partner over the past few years, we have
successfully launched new subscription-based products and pricing
packages to support the ever-changing needs of our growing customer
base,” said Jim Hurley, Constant Contact’s Vice President of
Engineering. “Aria will continue to give us the ability to introduce new
subscription products and pricing structures, enabling us to deliver a
premium experience to our end-users.”
Aria’s monetization platform will continue to support Constant Contact’s
efforts to expand its service offerings, enabling the company to
accelerate the introduction of new products and pricing models delivered
via an exceptional customer experience.
“This expansion is a direct reflection of the successful execution we’ve
had with Constant Contact in partnering to make their vision a reality,”
said Tom Dibble, President and CEO of Aria Systems. “I’m really proud of
our team’s ability to partner with enterprise customers like Constant
Contact to make modern billing a strategic competitive advantage,
enabling the agile rollout of new products and driving an enhanced
end-customer experience. This is another example of the customer success
fueling Aria’s record performance across our key metrics this year as
companies across a wide range of sectors continue to recognize the value
of our platform and our team’s ability to execute.”
About Aria Systems:
Aria Systems’ cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts’ choice,
top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe,
Audi, Pitney Bowes and Roku depend on Aria to accelerate time to market
and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and
grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings.
For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.
About Constant Contact
Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company and a leader
in online marketing for more than 20 years, offers an easy-to-use
platform that helps small businesses create professional campaigns that
can help increase customers and revenue. From advanced automation
features to industry-leading integrations, to personalized coaching,
Constant Contact is the trusted marketing partner of hundreds of
thousands of growth-minded small businesses around the world. For more
information, visit: www.constantcontact.com.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small
businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their
online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The
Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost,
HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered
in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people
across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more
information, visit: www.endurance.com.
