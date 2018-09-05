Arianna Huffington Will Keynote Next Week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® today announced that Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive Global and co-founder of The Huffington Post, will join Jennifer Morgan, President, Americas & Asia Pacific Japan and Executive Board Member, SAP, to present a keynote examining the impact of employee burnout on productivity and retention. The Conference takes place at The Venetian in Las Vegas on September 11 – 14, 2018. Huffington and Morgan will take the stage on Thursday, September 13 at 8:00 a.m.



Presented in a fireside chat format, the session will be moderated by Josh Bersin. Bersin is an analyst, author, educator and thought leader focused on the broad talent market, including the challenges and trends influencing global workforces. Huffington and Morgan will discuss the epidemic of stress and burnout in the workplace, which results in billions of dollars of lost productivity every year. They’ll examine how HR technology can be merged with the latest strategies and tools around health and well-being and share the latest on their groundbreaking partnership that is enabling companies to move from surviving to thriving.

Conference Chair, Dave Shadovitz, who is also the editor-in-chief of Human Resource Executive® magazine, commented, “Arianna Huffington has built an impressive health, well-being and productivity company that is contributing to redefining the way we work and live. She and Jennifer Morgan of SAP will help our attendees build the business case for how individual health and well-being directly impact performance and productivity. We’re excited to have their participation in next week’s event.”

Other keynote presenters include Mike Rowe, best known for his role on Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” and New York Times bestselling author, Randi Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media.

Premium passes can be purchased in advance at a discounted rate. Team rates are also available. For more information, please visit www.HRTechConference.com/register.html .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts: For HR Technology: Rennette Fortune LRP Publications 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com