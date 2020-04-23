Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Arias in open air as opera singers surprise Washington D.C. area park goers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 06:52pm EDT

Two opera singers have been delighting visitors to Washington, D.C. area parks with strolling duets during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lori Sen, who teaches voice at local colleges, said she and roommate Erica Marie Ferguson, a music student at the University of Maryland and a member of Maryland Opera Studio, had important performances canceled after the pandemic hit the area.

The pair then decided to make music together. Rave reviews from their neighbors prompted the women to take their singing outside.

On a recent afternoon at Buddy Attick Lake Park in Greenbelt, Maryland, the two wandered the paths singing to clusters of walkers and park visitors from a safe distance.

For Ferguson, bringing joy to other people has helped her weather the lockdown, which is in its fifth week in the Washington D.C. area, which includes Maryland and Virgina.

"As we were singing and walking it wasn't intentionally for anyone else at first, but then people would stop us and say, 'Thank you so much for singing. It brightened up our day.'"

"The look on people's faces when they hear classical voices in such a mundane place is very exciting," Ferguson added.

Their audiences have reacted to the impromptu performances with delight.

"It was very uplifting. Very, very nice. What a great surprise," said a woman named Ellen who came across the singers as she was walking her dog.

(Reporting by Gershon Peaks, Kevin Fogarty, Temis Tormo; Writing by Cynthia Osterman; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07pUK consumer confidence stuck near all-time low after COVID slump - GfK
RE
06:59pS&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial
RE
06:55pEXCLUSIVE : Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout - sources
RE
06:52pArias in open air as opera singers surprise Washington D.C. area park goers
RE
06:49pNew York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
06:35pU.S. lawmakers urge Fed to keep energy industry out of lending program
RE
06:33pEquities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
RE
06:33pRATAS : The European economy must be relaunched quickly and decisively after the acute health crisis
PU
06:32pU.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel
RE
06:32pU.S. Congress approves $484 billion coronavirus-relief bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'
2EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
3KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering
4HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CROWN CASTLE (CCI) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES T..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group