Aricent Partners with Lanner to create SD-WAN uCPE solution

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress – Aricent , a global design and engineering company, today announced a partnership with Lanner Electronics Inc., the leading global supplier of Whitebox Solutions™ network communication platforms, to enable SD-WAN functionality on universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) platforms for small, medium and large enterprises.



Through this partnership, Aricent’s SD-WAN uCPE operating system (OS) with Orchestrator will run on Lanner’s LUNA (Lanner Universal Network Appliance) series of Intel x86 Network Appliance platforms. The platform supports Aricent’s SD-WAN virtual network function (VNF), which is built on Aricent’s virtual router (vRouter) and the virtual firewall. The uCPE OS is cloud-native, and supports containerized, low-resource footprint workloads for cost effective uCPE deployments.

According to IHS Markit, the uCPE market will grow to $1.16 billion by 2021, a CAGR of 76.4 percent. uCPE is especially attractive to enterprises that increasingly recognize the challenges posed by conventional WAN infrastructure – network complexity, lack of agility and skyrocketing costs. By contrast, uCPE supports software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) for rapid service adoption and delivery, giving enterprises competitive, feature-rich and flexible WAN access that integrates multiple device functionality in one solution.

“As enterprises continue the road to digital transformation, they increasingly are incorporating uCPE as a key component of that journey,” said N. Mohan Rangan, Chief Engineering Officer at Aricent. “Aricent’s partnership with Lanner creates a next-generation framework that enables enterprises to increase capacity and improve resiliency by offloading hardware and supporting stackable systems, ultimately reducing costs by as much as 80 percent over traditional solutions.”

The joint solution also drives a faster time to market for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“We are thrilled to add Aricent to our partner network,” said Jeans Tsang, VP Telcom BU with Lanner. “Enterprises increasingly are turning to SD-WAN to reduce network complexity, improve security and agility, while also enhancing application performance and decreasing bandwidth costs. Adding Aricent’s software to the Lanner hardware platform creates an outstanding Whitebox Solution™ for enterprises to utilize as SD-WAN adoption increases across all global geographies.”

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era. We help our clients lead into the future by solving their most complex and mission critical issues through customized solutions. For decades, we have helped companies do new things and scale with intention. We bring differentiated value and capability in focused industries to help transform products, brands and companies. Based in San Francisco, frog, the global leader in innovation and design, is a part of Aricent. Aricent is a part of the Altran Group .

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

About Lanner

Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers. With 30 years of experience, Lanner provides reliable and cost-effective computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 800 well-experienced employees worldwide with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada and China.

