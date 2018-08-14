Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:33am CEST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $26.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aridis. In addition, Aridis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares are being offered by Aridis. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 14, 2018 under the symbol "ARDS."   

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Maxim Group LLC is acting as lead manager and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., Northland Securities, Inc. and Seaport Global Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2018.  The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.  When available, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.  The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Jonathon Brzezinski, Ph.D. (Investors)
(212) 375-2681
jbrzezinski@tiberend.com

David Schemelia (Media)
(212) 375-2686
dschemelia@tiberend.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aridis-pharmaceuticals-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300696436.html

SOURCE Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aROSSI RESIDENCIAL : 2Q18 Results
PU
02:51aVF : Blue Monday in Jeansboro may be OK for Greensboro
AQ
02:51aFIRST DATA : TITLE First Data Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 64,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock
PU
02:50aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Enables Maldive Gas Orders and Payments Through m-Faisaa!
AQ
02:49aJOLLIBEE FOODS : opens restaurant in Mississauga, Canada
AQ
02:49aFILINVEST LAND : FLI H1 income rises 9 percent to P2.88B on rental revenues
AQ
02:49aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Honor among geeks
AQ
02:49aD & L INDUSTRIES : Chemical firm starts expansion of Batangas manufacturing hub
AQ
02:46aGander Becomes Independent Reporting Company
AQ
02:46aWHITEHAVEN COAL : FY2018 Annual Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.