Aries Clean Energy Completes Environmental Permitting for World's First Large-Scale Biosolids Gasification Facility

07/15/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

Aries Clean Energy has received all approvals required to construct New Jersey’s first biosolids-only gasification facility. The plant will bring environmental and sustainable benefits to the area by processing 400 tons of biosolids daily into clean renewable energy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005754/en/

Rendering of Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Rendering of Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

The Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility will be located in a re-purposed building within the Linden Roselle Sewerage Authority (LRSA) complex, 20 miles from Manhattan (New York City). Aries will deploy its patented fluidized bed gasification system that was designed specifically for processing biosolids. The system will reduce the volume of biosolids from 400 tons per day to 22 tons of beneficial biochar. The biochar will be beneficially used as a substitute for fly ash in concrete. The renewable energy that is generated from the system is then recovered and used within the system, so no fossil fuels are used during normal operations. It will also reduce greenhouse gases due to the reduction in trucking miles associated with conventional disposal methods as well as the elimination of methane generated from land application of biosolids.

“With these approvals, this marks the first large-scale fluidized bed gasification system to process biosolids in the world,” said Gregory Bafalis, CEO of Aries Clean Energy. “Aries patented gasification system eliminates the need for environmentally harmful landfilling or incineration of biosolids, while producing beneficial renewable energy and biochar. We believe this truly is a beneficial and disruptive technology that will revolutionize the wastewater treatment industry and establish itself as the best available control technology for biosolids disposal.”

“It has been a great experience to team up with the LRSA and the State of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). The awarding of these permits further validates Aries patented technologies will bring clean and renewable solutions not only to the Garden State, but worldwide,” Bafalis added.

“We are excited to bring this green gasification technology to Linden. It’s more than the addition of jobs to our City, it’s taking a step toward a healthier New Jersey, a healthier Earth,” said Mayor Derek Armstead, mayor of Linden, NJ. “This is not only a first for Linden, but it will be the largest facility of its type in the world.”

The Mayor went on to further state, “On behalf of the residents of Linden, we look forward to a long relationship with Aries Clean Energy. Its proven technology will provide a biosolids disposal solution that helps the environment and saves taxpayers money.”

LRSA, created in 1948, services the City of Linden and the Borough of Roselle. It was established to contract and operate wastewater treatment and interceptor facilities to collect, treat, and dispose of sewage generated by the municipalities.

To learn more about the Linden project, please visit: https://ariescleanenergy.com/case_studies/bringing-clean-sustainable-biosolids-gasification-to-new-jersey/.

About Aries Clean Energy

Aries Clean Energy, LLC, based in Franklin, Tennessee, designs and builds innovative downdraft and fluidized bed gasification systems using its eight patents granted to date. Its projects provide for the sustainable disposal of waste, reduction of carbon emissions, and the production of clean thermal and electrical energy. For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleanenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
