Aries Files Suit to Protect Gasification Patents

Aries Gasification, LLC (“ARIES”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aries Clean Energy, who for over a decade has paved the way to sustainable energy technology for both municipal and commercial applications, filed a Complaint for Patent Infringement on Thursday, July 9, 2020, against North Fork Community Power, LLC (“NFCP”); Phoenix Biomass Energy, Inc. (“Phoenix Energy”); and EQTEC plc (“EQTEC”). Through its Complaint, ARIES alleges that NFCP, Phoenix Energy, and EQTEC have worked in concert to import, sell, offer for sale, use, and/or manufacture technology that infringes at least four United States Patents owned and invented by ARIES.

ARIES’ patents, which include United States Patent Nos. 9,242,219; 9,809,769; 10,611,973; and 10,696,913, relate to fluidized bed biogasifiers and methods for construction and use of the same. Via the use of ARIES’ novel inventions embodied in its patents, a user can convert biologic materials, which may themselves be waste or byproducts of other industrial processes, into energy sources that can be used for a variety of purposes, including being fed back into the industrial processes that created the biologic materials in the first place. In this way, industrial applications can reduce their carbon footprint and decrease reliance on present fossil fuel sources. ARIES first informed Phoenix Energy and EQTEC of their infringement via letter on January 30, 2020, and after repeated correspondence attempting to resolve the situation proved unavailing, provided both parties with a draft copy of the now-filed Complaint on June 16, 2020.

“Our company takes pride in the innovation of its employees,” explained Robert W. Burke, Jr., Executive Vice President and General Counsel of ARIES, “and we remain committed as a company to protect our intellectual property. This most recent complaint shows that ARIES has no tolerance for companies who disregard the exclusive rights of others.”

The Complaint, filed in the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of California, details how Phoenix Energy, in partnership with EQTEC, have been coordinating efforts to build a biogasification reactor in North Fork, California, using the technology outlined in ARIES’ patents. ARIES seeks injunctive relief to force NFCP, Phoenix Energy, and EQTEC to cease their activities in North Fork, as well as an accounting of damages for the harm done by virtue of the companies’ infringing actions. ARIES is confident it will prevail, and further updates will be provided as the action progresses.

Aries Clean Energy, LLC, based in Franklin, Tennessee, develops, designs, and builds innovative proprietary downdraft and fluidized bed gasification systems and projects using its eight patents granted to date. Its projects provide for the sustainable disposal of biosolids, biomass and waste, reduction of carbon emissions, the production of clean thermal and electrical energy and beneficial biochar. For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleanenergy.com

