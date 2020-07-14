Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aries Files Suit to Protect Gasification Patents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

Aries Gasification, LLC (“ARIES”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aries Clean Energy, who for over a decade has paved the way to sustainable energy technology for both municipal and commercial applications, filed a Complaint for Patent Infringement on Thursday, July 9, 2020, against North Fork Community Power, LLC (“NFCP”); Phoenix Biomass Energy, Inc. (“Phoenix Energy”); and EQTEC plc (“EQTEC”). Through its Complaint, ARIES alleges that NFCP, Phoenix Energy, and EQTEC have worked in concert to import, sell, offer for sale, use, and/or manufacture technology that infringes at least four United States Patents owned and invented by ARIES.

ARIES’ patents, which include United States Patent Nos. 9,242,219; 9,809,769; 10,611,973; and 10,696,913, relate to fluidized bed biogasifiers and methods for construction and use of the same. Via the use of ARIES’ novel inventions embodied in its patents, a user can convert biologic materials, which may themselves be waste or byproducts of other industrial processes, into energy sources that can be used for a variety of purposes, including being fed back into the industrial processes that created the biologic materials in the first place. In this way, industrial applications can reduce their carbon footprint and decrease reliance on present fossil fuel sources. ARIES first informed Phoenix Energy and EQTEC of their infringement via letter on January 30, 2020, and after repeated correspondence attempting to resolve the situation proved unavailing, provided both parties with a draft copy of the now-filed Complaint on June 16, 2020.

“Our company takes pride in the innovation of its employees,” explained Robert W. Burke, Jr., Executive Vice President and General Counsel of ARIES, “and we remain committed as a company to protect our intellectual property. This most recent complaint shows that ARIES has no tolerance for companies who disregard the exclusive rights of others.”

The Complaint, filed in the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of California, details how Phoenix Energy, in partnership with EQTEC, have been coordinating efforts to build a biogasification reactor in North Fork, California, using the technology outlined in ARIES’ patents. ARIES seeks injunctive relief to force NFCP, Phoenix Energy, and EQTEC to cease their activities in North Fork, as well as an accounting of damages for the harm done by virtue of the companies’ infringing actions. ARIES is confident it will prevail, and further updates will be provided as the action progresses.

About Aries Clean Energy

Aries Clean Energy, LLC, based in Franklin, Tennessee, develops, designs, and builds innovative proprietary downdraft and fluidized bed gasification systems and projects using its eight patents granted to date. Its projects provide for the sustainable disposal of biosolids, biomass and waste, reduction of carbon emissions, the production of clean thermal and electrical energy and beneficial biochar. For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleanenergy.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2020-2024 | Growing Incidences of Infectious Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:45pAltiplano Reports Q2 Results with Improved Grade, Tonnes Extracted and Achieves Seven Straight Quarters of Positive Cash Flow from Operations at Farellon
NE
01:43pAPPLIED BIOLOGY : and Kintor to Collaborate on the use of Proxalutamide for the Treatment of COVID-19
BU
01:41pLARSEN & TOUBRO : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
PU
01:40pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:39pWANTED : signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports
RE
01:38pSoy, corn up after crop ratings dip; China buys U.S. corn
RE
01:37pALPHABET : Google hit with 600,000 euro Belgian privacy fine
RE
01:36pTHE NEW DEVICE &LDQUO;APP&RDQUO;-ALANCHE : The “In-Market” Advantage
PU
01:36pLARSEN & TOUBRO : Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2020.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group