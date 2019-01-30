Arion Bank will publish 2018 financial results on Wednesday 13. February
Arion Bank will publish its 2018 financial results on Wednesday 13. February, after markets have closed.
Meeting / Webcast in English 14 February at 9.30 CET (8.30 GMT)
Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting / webcast on Thursday 14 February at 9.30 CET (8.30 GMT) where CEO Höskuldur H. Ólafsson and CFO Stefán Pétursson will present the results and answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place in English at the Bank’s headquarters, Borgartúni 19, and will be streamed live.
Those attending the meeting in Borgartún 19 need to register here. To participate in the webcast via telephone and put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast: