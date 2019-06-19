Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arista Financial Corp. Announces its entrance into the Mortgage Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Short Hills, New Jersey, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arista Financial Corp., a financial services holding company (ARST) that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Arista Capital, provides unique financing options to small truck lenders, announced today that it intends to enter the mortgage industry. 

Arista Financial Corp. is expanding its lending capabilities to include mortgage products and services and has already begun the process of conducting extensive due diligence on several potential acquisition opportunities in the mortgage lending industry particularly related to entities that have experience or capability to do reverse mortgages. 

Paul Patrizio, CEO of Arista Financial Corp. stated, “This is a unique opportunity consistent with our strategic plan to expand our holding company business into various complimentary lending businesses and the mortgage industry operates with a very similar business model and culture, and I expect that we will make significant investments to pursue future growth.” 

Mortgage debt is the largest area of the lending market and which continues to grow. The total value of mortgage debt outstanding in the United States amounted to 15.4 trillion U.S. dollars in 2018 of which a very small amount consisted of reverse mortgages. This figure seems set to rise in the future given the simple age demographics of the US.

Mr. Patrizio added, “We believe by acquiring an operating mortgage company with significant experience and a track record in the industry along with the Arista team’s extensive experience with the banking and mortgage markets we will not only be able to increase the mortgage company’s current capabilities but also greatly expand its current product offerings which we would like to include reverse mortgage products.  This will not only differentiate us from the general mortgage market but will also add some diversification to our holding company.”

About Arista Financial Corp.
Arista Financial Corp. is a publicly traded financial services holding company (ARST) which seeks to take advantage of the current equipment finance marketplace through its wholly owned subsidiary, Arista Capital.

To learn more about Arista Financial Corp., visit www.aristafinancial.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
Except for the historical information presented, the matters disclosed in this news release may include forward looking statements.  These statements include projections and represent the company's current judgment on the future and are subject to risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.  To the extent that there are any statements that can be construed as forward looking, they should be considered in the context of all previous releases and federal filings.    

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Tony Schor, Investor Awareness, Inc.
on behalf of Arista Financial Corp.
Email: tony@investorawareness.com

COMPANY CONTACT:
Paul Patrizio, Chairman/CEO                                             
Arista Financial Corp.                                                             

Phone: 973-218-2428      


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aJUN 19, 2019CANNABIS AND OTC MEDICATIONS SECTOR SNAPSHOT : More Health Canada Approval with Rise of Cannabis / Wellness Market
PU
10:19aPRFOODS : Financial Calendar in 2019-2020
PU
10:19aAPPLE : partners with Best Buy for expanded repair service
PU
10:18aBarclays names Gruber as chemicals head for Europe and Middle East
RE
10:17aHTC PURENERGY : IIROC Trading Resumption - HTC
AQ
10:16aKronos CEO Aron Ain Named Glassdoor Top CEO for Fourth Straight Year
BU
10:15aExisting Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:14aFORTINET : Secure SD-WAN Again, Receives NSS Labs' “Recommended” Rating
PU
10:14aFORD MOTOR : Opens Information Center in Corktown, a New Platform to Engage with the Community
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil declines as inventory data counters hopes for trade deal
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS Plans Viacom Bid, Renewing Merger Push -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About