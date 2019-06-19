Arista Financial Corp. Announces its entrance into the Mortgage Industry

Short Hills, New Jersey, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arista Financial Corp., a financial services holding company (ARST) that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Arista Capital, provides unique financing options to small truck lenders, announced today that it intends to enter the mortgage industry.

Arista Financial Corp. is expanding its lending capabilities to include mortgage products and services and has already begun the process of conducting extensive due diligence on several potential acquisition opportunities in the mortgage lending industry particularly related to entities that have experience or capability to do reverse mortgages.

Paul Patrizio, CEO of Arista Financial Corp. stated, “This is a unique opportunity consistent with our strategic plan to expand our holding company business into various complimentary lending businesses and the mortgage industry operates with a very similar business model and culture, and I expect that we will make significant investments to pursue future growth.”

Mortgage debt is the largest area of the lending market and which continues to grow. The total value of mortgage debt outstanding in the United States amounted to 15.4 trillion U.S. dollars in 2018 of which a very small amount consisted of reverse mortgages. This figure seems set to rise in the future given the simple age demographics of the US.

Mr. Patrizio added, “We believe by acquiring an operating mortgage company with significant experience and a track record in the industry along with the Arista team’s extensive experience with the banking and mortgage markets we will not only be able to increase the mortgage company’s current capabilities but also greatly expand its current product offerings which we would like to include reverse mortgage products. This will not only differentiate us from the general mortgage market but will also add some diversification to our holding company.”

