Arizona Bioscience Community to Honor Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement

The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) today announced that on October 3, 2018, Arizona’s Life Science and Business Community will come together to honor Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff with the Arizona Bioscience Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement at the AZBio Awards and Life Science Fiesta.

Dr. Von Hoff is being recognized for a career that includes pioneering new treatments for some of the deadliest cancers, his leadership of prestigious organizations, his mentorship of generations of physician researchers, and his work with innovative companies that share his passion for developing new treatment options for patients. This body of work combines to create his greatest achievement, each extra hour, day, or year that a cancer patient has with the people they love and who love them.

The impact Dr. Von Hoff has made cannot be measured. It extends to every patient he has cared for and beyond, to the patients he may never meet, but who will benefit from the innovations that he has shepherded along the long journey of discovery and development, so that they have better options and more hope for a longer, healthier life.

Daniel D. Von Hoff, M.D., F.A.C.P. FASCO, FAACR holds the Virginia G. Piper Distinguished Chair for Innovative Cancer Research at HonorHealth Clinical Research Institute and Medical Director of Research at McKesson Specialty Health, and serves as the Chief Scientific Officer for US Oncology Research, specializing in phase I clinical trials. He is also Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ.

Dr. Von Hoff is Physician in Chief, Distinguished Professor at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope.

From 1999–2004, Dr. Von Hoff served as director of the University of Arizona's Arizona Cancer Center, which was founded by his mentor and friend Dr. Sydney Salmon.

Dr. Von Hoff has helped more than 120 anticancer drugs move from bench to bedside. His major interest is in the development of new anticancer agents, both in the clinic and in the laboratory. He and his colleagues were involved in the beginning of the development of many FDA approved agents we now use routinely, including: mitoxantrone, fludarabine, paclitaxel, docetaxel, gemcitabine, irinotecan, nelarabine, capecitabine, lapatinib, vismodegib, nab-paclitaxel, nal-IRI, and multiple others.

His clinical trial work has led to the approval of three of the four drugs approved by the FDA for treatment of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. At present, he and his colleagues are concentrating on the development of molecularly targeted therapies, particularly for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

In the world of science and medicine, the publishing process is an essential component in how information on new innovations are validated and shared. Dr. Von Hoff has published more than 734 papers, 141 book chapters and over 1,170 abstracts. Dr. Von Hoff received the 2010 David A. Karnofsky Memorial Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology for his outstanding contributions to cancer research leading to significant improvement in patient care.

For a lifetime of leadership, vision, and commitment to making life better for patients in Arizona and around the world, Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff is being honored with the 2018 Arizona Bioscience Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement.

A key component of Arizona Bioscience Week, the AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors from around the country to celebrate life science innovation and innovators. The AZBio Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr. Von Hoff, and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators, and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the work of 50 students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and universities, along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta are presented by AZBio and the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White Hat 2018) on October 4, 2018, brings together the next generation of biotech and healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region, with investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the Phoenix Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a collaboration between the bioscience industry associations across the region. The conference showcases investment opportunities for investment into privately held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200 million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.

For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, go to AZBio.org/AZBW2018.

For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.

For more information on Dr. Von Hoff, visit https://www.azbio.org/arizona-bioscience-community-to-honor-dr-daniel-d-von-hoff-with-the-azbio-pioneer-award-for-lifetime-achievement.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed, MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org and www.AZBio.TV

Images available upon request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005613/en/