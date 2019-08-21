Arizona Department of Housing Congratulates the Recipients of the 2019 Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Awards

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Department of Housing presented the 2019 Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Awards at a recognition ceremony in Scottsdale on August 21. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the 16th Annual Arizona Housing Forum; the premier industry event for housing and community development professionals in the state.



The Housing Hero Award recognizes outstanding achievements by nominees in eight categories and is named in honor of the outstanding public service exemplified by the late Brian Mickelsen, an original member of the Arizona Housing Finance Authority and the city manager for the Town of Cottonwood.



Arizona Department of Housing congratulates the 2019 Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Award recipients in the following categories:



Outstanding Affordable Housing Initiative



* South Phoenix Village Infill Redevelopment Project

City of Phoenix & Foundation for Senior Living



Innovative Supportive Housing Program



* First Place (R) AZ

First Place - Phoenix



Exemplary Rural Multifamily Project

* Las Brisas Sunset Apartments (San Luis)

Comite de Bienestar, Inc.



Exemplary Urban Multifamily Project



* The Marist on Cathedral Square (Tucson)

Foundation for Senior Living



Tribal Initiatives



* TOKA Homes III

Tohono O'odham Ki:Ki Association



Outstanding State Administered Community Development Block Grant Funded Project



* Boys & Girls Club

Town of Prescott Valley



Elected Official



* Gila County Board of Supervisors

Woody Cline, Tim Humphrey, Tommie Martin



Arthur Crozier Partner in Housing



* Michael McQuaid

Human Services Campus (Phoenix)



Learn more about Arizona Dept. of Housing at: https://housing.az.gov/



News Source: Arizona Department of Housing

Related link: https://housing.az.gov/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/arizona-department-of-housing-congratulates-the-recipients-of-the-2019-brian-mickelsen-housing-hero-awards/