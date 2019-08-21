Log in
Arizona Department of Housing Congratulates the Recipients of the 2019 Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Awards

0
08/21/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Department of Housing presented the 2019 Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Awards at a recognition ceremony in Scottsdale on August 21. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the 16th Annual Arizona Housing Forum; the premier industry event for housing and community development professionals in the state.

AZ Housing Hero Awards 2019

The Housing Hero Award recognizes outstanding achievements by nominees in eight categories and is named in honor of the outstanding public service exemplified by the late Brian Mickelsen, an original member of the Arizona Housing Finance Authority and the city manager for the Town of Cottonwood.

Arizona Department of Housing congratulates the 2019 Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Award recipients in the following categories:

Outstanding Affordable Housing Initiative

* South Phoenix Village Infill Redevelopment Project
City of Phoenix & Foundation for Senior Living

Innovative Supportive Housing Program

* First Place (R) AZ
First Place - Phoenix

Exemplary Rural Multifamily Project
* Las Brisas Sunset Apartments (San Luis)
Comite de Bienestar, Inc.

Exemplary Urban Multifamily Project

* The Marist on Cathedral Square (Tucson)
Foundation for Senior Living

Tribal Initiatives

* TOKA Homes III
Tohono O'odham Ki:Ki Association

Outstanding State Administered Community Development Block Grant Funded Project

* Boys & Girls Club
Town of Prescott Valley

Elected Official

* Gila County Board of Supervisors
Woody Cline, Tim Humphrey, Tommie Martin

Arthur Crozier Partner in Housing

* Michael McQuaid
Human Services Campus (Phoenix)

Learn more about Arizona Dept. of Housing at: https://housing.az.gov/

News Source: Arizona Department of Housing

Related link: https://housing.az.gov/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/arizona-department-of-housing-congratulates-the-recipients-of-the-2019-brian-mickelsen-housing-hero-awards/
0
