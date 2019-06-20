Arizona Department of Transportation : ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 21-24)

PHOENIX - Improvement projects will require several freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and focus on safe driving while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between 56th Street and Scottsdale Road in northeast Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 24) for work-zone setup as part of widening project. DETOUR: Expect heavy traffic and consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Alternate routes include exiting to southbound SR 51 or Tatum Boulevard and using eastbound Bell Road to northbound Scottsdale or Hayden roads to reach Loop 101.

Southbound Interstate 17 closed at Pinnacle Peak Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (June 22) for bridge girder installation. Pinnacle Peak Road also closed in both directions at I-17 . DETOUR: Southbound I-17 traffic will detour along the ramps at Pinnacle Peak Road. Expect heavy traffic and consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes, including eastbound Happy Valley Road to southbound 19th Avenue and westbound Deer Valley Road to return to I-17.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed at Pinnacle Peak Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (June 23) for bridge girder installation. Pinnacle Peak Road also closed in both directions at I-17 .DETOUR: Northbound I-17 traffic will detour along the ramps at Pinnacle Peak Road. Expect heavy traffic and consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes, including eastbound Deer Valley Road to northbound 19th Avenue and westbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17.

Interstate 10 on- and off-ramps at 83rd Avenue in west Phoenix closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (June 22) for traffic-signal improvements. 83rd Avenue also closed in both directions at I-10 . DETOUR: Consider using ramps at adjacent I-10 interchanges. Local traffic can detour on McDowell Road or Van Buren Street and access I-10 via 75th or 91st avenues.

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes overnight near the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) interchange in Tempe from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 24) for freeway maintenance. Westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane . DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and use caution in work zones.

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right lane closed in areas between Warner Road and Chandler Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 24) for freeway widening project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Warner Road and off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday (June 22) and southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard closed from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 24). DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider ramps at adjacent interchanges to enter or exit southbound Loop 101. Please use caution in work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

