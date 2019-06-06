Arizona Department of Transportation : ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 7-10)

PHOENIX - Improvement projects will require freeway closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 7-10), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and focus on safe driving while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Val Vista Drive and Tomahawk Road in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (June 8) for pavement improvements. Westbound US 60 also closed between Tomahawk Road and Val Vista Drive from 10 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (June 9) for pavement improvements. All ramps connecting US 60 and Loop 202 at the 'SuperRedTan' interchange also closed during the US 60 closures . DETOUR: Alternate routes include Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. NOTE: Crews will reopen sections of US 60 as well as freeway ramps as the pavement improvement work progresses over the weekend.

Grand Avenue (US 60) intersection at R.H. Johnson Boulevard/Sunrise Boulevard restricted (alternating lane closures) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (June 9) for resurfacing. No left turns allowed at the intersection . Traffic on R.H. Johnson Boulevard or Sunrise Boulevard approaching Grand Avenue will be limited to right turns only. Expect delays. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including signed detours in the area.

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 10) for construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Expect delays. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to travel beyond the overnight restriction. NOTE: Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue and off-ramp at 75th Avenue closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (June 8).

Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed overnight from 11 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday (June 10) for maintenance. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed . DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive (to enter eastbound US 60) or eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Mill Avenue (to enter and detour along westbound US 60 while the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road is closed).

Interstate 10 intersection with 75th Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (June 8) for traffic-signal improvements. I-10 on- and off-ramps at 75th Avenue closed. 75th Avenue also closed in both directions at I-10. DETOUR : Use alternate routes, including McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to 51st Avenue or 83rd Avenue.

