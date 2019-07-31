Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Arizona Farm Bureau : Tough Market Conditions Ripe Environment for Value-Added Arizona Agriculture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:35am EDT

The partners exhibited unrestrained energy and enthusiasm that's contagious. They know their product, the market potential and what it takes to scale. And, it's all dependent on a rare breed of dairy goats: Swiss Oberhasli.

Established in 2009 in beautiful Prescott, Arizona, Capream Dairy is a fully operational USDA Grade A goat dairy, recently insured by Farm Bureau Financial Services. Their premium milk from the rare Swiss Oberhasli goat breed produces wonderfully tasty milk (I personally taste-tested) where the company plans to manufacture milk, gelato, and cheese. Owner Gary Carder can't wipe the smile off his face; he knows he's got something here.

Or, what about Paul Rovey of Rovey Dairy and his newest herd; a bit smaller and woolly? His newest herd management endeavors include sheep he's milking for their quality sheep cheese. He's adding to his product list with a quality cheese that's already being fawned over by high-end chefs and others because again the market opportunity is ripe for value-added products in the agriculture industry.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines value-added products as a change in the physical state or form of the product; the production of a product in a manner that enhances its value, as demonstrated through a business plan. Something we've been doing in agriculture for a long time, but with some of the income struggles in agriculture and depressed commodity prices often dominating the news, some contend the only way to growth is finding the value-added product in your agriculture business.

For decades agriculture-based businesses have been superstars at aggressive efficiency efforts (cost-cutting) work to boost margins. But today, most contend that an agriculture business cannot survive if it does not simultaneously spend the money to develop and market new on-trend products where they exist. So, in considering these opportunities, where might you be?

And, if most U.S. farmers struggle to overcome the triple dose of bad news: trade disputes, low crop prices and, in some cases catastrophic weather occurrences, what are we doing to find the silver lining surrounding these sobering clouds?

According to the USDA and the latest Census of Agriculture (2017) just released, one of the fastest-growing dimensions in the agriculture industry is agritourism. This is certainly no accident. Farmers and ranchers are looking for those opportunities to grow the business, agritourism is yet another opportunity.

Personally, I believe Arizona agriculture has a lock on this kind of agriculture creativity and innovation. Look at our mix of agritourism throughout the state, unique agriculture products, and unusual crops. With hemp coming online, we'll output a slew of value-added products (don't believe it, spend some time on Arizona Farm Bureau's fillyourplate.org).

As more and more farms and ranches and more and more of agriculture tries to connect food to consumers, we'll have more of the public's embrace. They'll spend their dollars and we'll improve our margins for the business.

And, if agritourism or a special value-added product gets consumers engaged on the farm or talking about what we do, it only increases the public embrace. Who doesn't want to make an extra dollar and tell the Arizona agriculture story at the same time?

Join Our Family

Disclaimer

Arizona Farm Bureau published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 14:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aU.S. Midwest manufacturing in contraction amid trade tension
RE
10:48aMexican Economic Activity Rose Modestly in Second Quarter --Update
DJ
10:47aFacebook defeats appeal in U.S. claiming it aided Hamas attacks
RE
10:46aLatest U.S.-China trade talks called 'constructive' by both sides
RE
10:46aLatest U.S.-China trade talks called 'constructive' by both sides
RE
10:45aAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE leadership testifies on proposed 2020 RVOs
PU
10:39aInvestors Find Ways to Play a Fed Rate Cut
DJ
10:36aChicago Business Barometer Fell Further in July
DJ
10:35aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Celebrates 20 Years of Superfund Redevelopment
PU
10:35aARIZONA FARM BUREAU : Tough Market Conditions Ripe Environment for Value-Added Arizona Agriculture
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5China steel rebound fizzles, iron ore rally loses steam

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group