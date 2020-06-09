Arizona Science Center Announces Phased Reopening Plan

Phoenix, AZ, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Science Center announced that it will take a gradual, phased approach to reopening, beginning June 13 for members and June 20 to the public. Phase 1 will include reopening with a limited number of guests participating in one-of-a-kind, themed small group Guided Experiences.

A key tenet of this phase is to maintain physical/social distancing between guests in the Science Center. Limited small group, all-inclusive Guided Experiences will manage the density of people within the Science Center and keep people six feet apart. These experiences will be timed, with a maximum of 20 people in each group. Admission to the Dorrance Planetarium, Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater and now extended run of the Victoria the T. rex exhibition will be limited to people participating in Guided Experiences. The Center will be closed on Tuesdays, to allow for deep cleaning.

“The health and safety of all our guests and team members is a primary focus at Arizona Science Center, and we are developing plans and operational policies with that focus in mind,” said Chevy Humphrey, The Hazel A. Hare President and CEO, Arizona Science Center. “The phased approach will allow us to prioritize health and safety while taking progressive steps to restore regular operations.”

Guided Experiences will be offered beginning Saturday, June 13 for members and June 20 for non-members and will serve as the Center’s primary offering until it is appropriate and advisable to fully reopen with self-guided visits. Experiences will be timed and will significantly restrict the number of visitors in the building at any one time to less than 5% of the Science Center’s total building capacity. This will help ensure proper social distancing between guests and cleaning between groups, while still providing the opportunity to engage with science and experience the Center’s exhibits in entirely new ways.

These new experiences will allow for a rich, curated visit like never before. Each Guided Experience will feature an immersive theme, based on content that has proven to be most popular with the Center’s guests. They will initially launch with four Guided Experiences: “Yuck: The Science of Gross”, “T. rex Unearthed: The Story of Victoria”, “Stellar Space Science” and “Extra-Ordinary: The Science of Superpowers.” Each Experience will feature a “wow” factor, ranging from a hands-on dissection to an in-depth visit and discussion of Victoria the T. rex., and more. These highly curated, one-of-a-kind experiences will be unlike anything Science Center visitors have encountered previously.

Arizona Science Center will enforce strict health and safety guidelines for all visitors and team members. If visitors are not feeling well, are running a fever, or are displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, they should stay home. All team members will wear masks/face coverings while on the job. Guests age two and over will be required to wear masks/face coverings as well. Frequent hand washing will be encouraged, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the Science Center. For optimal social distancing, guests are asked to arrive no less than 15 minutes and no more than 30 minutes before their scheduled Guided Experience. No food or beverages other than water are allowed in the Center. No food or beverages are available for purchase during this initial phase of the reopening.

Health and safety guidelines are available on the Center’s website and will be shared with all visitors upon arrival at the Science Center. Signage throughout the Science Center will remind visitors and employees to follow the CDC’s physical distancing and hygiene guidance.

“Arizona Science Center's mission directs us to educate our community on how to prepare, manage, and adapt to life through science. That means that, for now, we are responsible for helping the community live safely and productively with COVID-19. It is important for us to model safe behavior for our community,” said Humphrey. “As a science learning institution that exists to inspire our community to embrace science, we’ve looked to science and data to guide and inform our decisions.”

The plan was developed to be compliant with the City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, State of Arizona, and U.S. laws and regulations, and is in line with guidance provided by Arizona Department of Health Services, Maricopa County Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control. The Center is actively monitoring the situation and will modify this plan as appropriate and advisable. For the latest information visit azscience.org.

ABOUT ARIZONA SCIENCE CENTER

