Arizona Technology Council : Announces New Award Category for the 2019 Governor's Celebration of Innovation Awards

The Council is Now Accepting Nominations for the MSS Business Transformation Leader of the Year Award

The Arizona Technology Council, in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), will honor technology leaders and innovators from across the state at the 16th annual Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards (GCOI) on October 24, 2019, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The annual black-tie event attracts more than 850 attendees each year for a night of networking, dining and entertainment.

This year, MSS Business Transformation will be presenting the event’s newest accolade, the MSS Business Transformation Leader of the Year Award. This honor will be given to an executive or an organization (for-profit or not-for-profit) that has achieved significant business success driving positive, transformational change in their organization with measurable outcomes in 2018.

“Recognizing innovation also includes acknowledging great leaders and that’s why the Council is so pleased to add this new category to the 2019 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “A great leader innovates, disrupts and creates the right environment for change to flourish. And being a transformative leader takes more than just ingenuity ─ it takes the courage to be different.”

Additional requirements for nominations to be considered include:

In operation for three years or more

$25 million or more in annual revenues

Headquarters and/or significant operations in Arizona

Transformation may have started in previous years and achieved measurable outcomes in 2018

The leader achieved success by demonstrating the traits and character of a transformational leader

“Arizona is recognized as one of the top states for companies on the cutting edge of technology and innovation,” said David Lee, marketing director at MSS Business Transformation. “Much of Arizona’s progress can be directly attributed to forward-thinking, responsive leaders who invigorate the business landscape. It’s important to recognize and honor outstanding leadership that provides a positive driving force for change.”

The GCOI Awards are open to all Arizona companies. Membership in the Arizona Technology Council is not required to submit a nomination. Visit www.aztechcouncil.org/event/gcoi2019 to download the nomination forms. Submit completed nomination forms to events@aztechcouncil.org by Friday, August 2, 2019.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

About MSS Business Transformation

A pillar in the Phoenix, Arizona business community since 1986, with offices in Denver, Colorado, MSS Business Transformation has guided organizations from enterprise, mid-size, and public sector, throughout the Southwest through foundational and digital transformation in a quickly changing technology landscape, while helping them evolve their cultural identity. As a management consulting firm, MSS leverages a holistic approach adapted to each organization to meet their strategic goals and objectives as we extend their business knowledge with our depth of expertise. For more information, visit www.mssbta.com and follow MSS on LinkedIn and Twitter at @mssbta.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce.

Follow online:

@aztechcouncil

www.facebook.com/aztechcouncil

www.linkedin.com/company/aztechcouncil

www.instagram.com/aztechcouncil

Learn more:

www.aztechcouncil.org

marketing@aztechcouncil.org

membership@aztechcouncil.org

602.343.8324

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005695/en/