Arizona Technology Council : Presents the Third Annual Smart City + IoT Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2019

08/30/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

Keynotes and Expert Panelists to Shed Light on Smart-City Strategies and How Technology Can Enhance the Quality of Living for Arizonans

The Arizona Technology Council in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) present the third annual Smart City + IoT Conference, where attendees will discover how technology can be harnessed for more successful and sustainable cities.

As the trajectory toward urbanization increases, the Smart City + IoT Conference is the ideal opportunity for learning about the advances in the development and implementation of a wide range of technological innovations. The event will convene the brightest minds in technology and other business and government thought leaders to explore the landscape of smart city strategies, discuss emerging best practices and challenges to implementation, and examine the specific strategies needed to bring a smart city vision to reality.

“Being a transformative, city of the future takes more than just ingenuity. It takes collaboration, a strong vision, ubiquitous connectivity, the requisite infrastructure, metrics for measuring the progress and ‘smartness,’ and the ecosystem required for maintenance,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Arizona Technology Council’s president and CEO. “Arizona is recognized as one of the top states for companies on the cutting edge of technology and innovation, and we have the muscle to shape the future.”

“Arizona has consistently been at the forefront of emerging technologies, including IoT and smart city initiatives,” said Sandra Watson, the Arizona Commerce Authority’s president and CEO. “Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, our state has established a reputation as one of the most innovative in the nation. The Smart City and IoT Conference provides an excellent platform for highlighting Arizona’s success, facilitating collaboration and advancing new strategies.”

The pervasive and accelerating nature of digital technology means cities are constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of everyday life. Keynotes, expert panelists and expo exhibitors at the conference will shed light on the principles and patterns seen in smart city strategies across the globe and share how technology can enhance the quality of living for Arizona citizens.

Besides Zylstra and Watson, scheduled speakers for the event include:

Amol Ajgaonkar, Chief Architect, IoT, Insight
C.J. Berg, Energy Innovation Analyst, APS
Max Bruner, VP of Strategy, Metromile
Curt Cornum, VP, Global Business Transformation, Insight
Nitsa Einan, VP Business Development, Imagry
Mark Goldstein, President, International Research Center
Julie Kae, Executive Director, Qlik
Dominic Papa, Executive Director & Co-founder, Arizona Institute for Digital Progress
Chris Richardson, Deputy CIO – IT Development, Mobility, Smart Cities at ASU

Who should attend:

The Arizona Technology Council Smart City + IoT Conference is a must-attend event for city leaders, economic development professionals, business leaders, technologists, thought leaders and others interested in advancing ideas about innovation and infrastructure with a focus on technology for social good and sustainability.

Date

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Location

SkySong – The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center

1365 N. Scottsdale Road | Building #3, Rooms 130/135 | Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Time

12:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Cost

AZTC Members: $40 | Non-members: $60

Register

www.aztechcouncil.org/event/smartcity2019

Media

Members of the media are welcome to attend at no cost.
Contact Jill Brownley, director of marketing + communication for the Arizona Technology Council, to confirm attendance: jbrownley@aztechcouncil.com or (602) 509-4311

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

Follow online:
@aztechcouncil
www.facebook.com/aztechcouncil
www.linkedin.com/company/aztechcouncil
www.instagram.com/aztechcouncil

Learn more:
www.aztechcouncil.org
marketing@aztechcouncil.org
membership@aztechcouncil.org
(602) 343-8324


© Business Wire 2019
