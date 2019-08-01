Log in
Arizona Technology Council : Wins Member Recruitment and Retention Category in Inaugural Technology Councils of North America Innovation Awards

08/01/2019 | 11:01am EDT

The Council is Recognized for its Innovative Sales, Event and Marketing Strategy Used to Drive Member Retention and Recruitment

In recognition of its continued efforts to drive the advancement of the technology industry in Arizona, the Arizona Technology Council today announced it has won a Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) Innovation Award in the Member Recruitment and Retention category. The council was also a recognized as a finalist in the Creative Marketing & Communications and Public Policy Advocacy categories. The award winners were announced on July 25, 2019, at the TECNA Summer Conference in Madison, Wis.

“It’s a great honor for the Council to be recognized for the work we do to grow and enhance membership in the first-ever TECNA Innovation Awards,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “Our dedicated staff, board members and community partners all share the mission of growing business opportunities by connecting, empowering and engaging the technology community in Arizona.”

The key to the Council being able to make a significant difference in promoting the technology industry is recruiting members from a wide variety of sectors. Once recruited, the main function of the Council is to continually add value to its members and advocate for their needs at both the state and federal level of government.

The Council has achieved significant milestones in the retention and recruitment of its members including:

  • More than doubling membership over the past 10 years
  • In 2018, the team brought in new and renewed membership worth $777,703
  • In 2018, achieved a 72.88% member retention rate
  • Annual sponsorship sales in 2018 totaled $367,500 and the Council’s events segment was comprised of in-kind sales/trades valued at $465,000

For more information on the Council and its contributions to the state’s technology industry, please visit. www.aztechcouncil.org.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.


© Business Wire 2019
