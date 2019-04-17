Arizona's new licensing law aligns with social work practice mobility plan

Culpeper, VA, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





“The Association of Social Work Boards applauds Arizona for progress made on practice mobility through licensure by endorsement,” said ASWB CEO Mary Jo Monahan. In August 2018, the state enacted statute changes (ARS 32-3274) that created greater workforce mobility for licensed social workers and other behavioral health practitioners based on recommendations from the Arizona Board of Behavioral Health. Amendments included shortening the required experience provisions from five years to three years.

In April 2019, Governor Douglas Ducey signed HB 2569, which provides for licensure by endorsement to licensees of all occupations and professions, including licensed social workers. Under this new law, an individual moving into the state who is currently licensed in at least one other state may be issued a license in the same discipline and at the same practice level as determined by the regulating entity as long as the individual is in good standing in all states in which the person holds a license and the person has been licensed for at least a year.

The 2018 amendments for behavioral health practitioners apply to all licensed social workers seeking licensure in Arizona, including those physically moving in state and those planning to practice electronically. HB 2569 is for persons who establish residence in Arizona.

“Both the 2018 statute and HB 2569 align with ASWB’s social work practice mobility plan by providing licensure through endorsement,” said Monahan. “HB 2569 offers an even more streamlined entry process for licensees seeking to reside in state, and the 2018 statute provides greater assurance that someone who will practice but not reside in state has been regulated without discipline for a sufficient time.”

ASWB offers mobility resources for social workers on MovingSocialWork.org, a website devoted to social work practice mobility. A recent post discusses ASWB members’ licensure by endorsement efforts.

*****

About ASWB

The Association of Social Work Boards is the nonprofit association of social work regulatory bodies in the United States and Canada. Members include 50 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. territories of the Virgin Islands and Guam, the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and all 10 Canadian provinces. ASWB’s mission is to provide support and services to the social work regulatory community to advance safe, competent, and ethical practices to strengthen public protection. Founded in 1979, the association is celebrating 40 years of service to the social work regulatory community in 2019. Learn more at aswb.org.

Jayne Wood, Director of Communications and Marketing Association of Social Work Boards 800.225.6880, ext. 3075 jwood@aswb.org