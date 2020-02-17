Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Arkansas Tech University : HR Professional Erick Wiggins to Speak to ATU-Ozark Business Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:37am EST

Erick Wiggins will speak to ATU-Ozark students on February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in SSCC 117.

Erick Wiggins has been an HR professional for over 20 years and has been responsible for leading Human Resources within Bekaert Corporation's SWS business since January of 2015. Previously he was Director of Human Resources for Nexans AmerCable from April 2005 - January 2015. He has also held HR roles in the consumer products industry with Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser.

Mr. Wiggins has earned professional HR Certifications from the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and through the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) as a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM - SCP). He holds a BSE from the University of Arkansas.

Mr. Wiggins is a Board Member of the Van Buren, Arkansas Chamber of Commerce and has served in volunteer & volunteer leadership positions with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), as an Arkansas DCFS Foster Parent and with the Arkansas Society of Human Resource Management (ARSHRM). He and his wife are avid Razorback fans who met in college as members of the Razorback Marching Band. They enjoy following the Razorbacks and attending as many games as possible with their two children.

One of his fellow team members said this about him: I had the sincere pleasure of working with Erick for nearly ten years. Erick is client-focused with a keen understanding of the business. As an HR Director, he had credibility ad the trust of others, developing effective human resource strategies to collaborate with leadership in the achievement of business goals. He is knowledgeable in all areas of HR. Erick is a true leader and brings out the best in everyone. He cares about everyone in the facility and that makes him a valuable asset. People know that he is trustworthy and will do the right thing.

Disclaimer

Arkansas Tech University published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:17pITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Everyone's a winner at Kick for Trade tournament in The Gambia
PU
12:17pCrop-spraying drone developed in India shown at first-ever Indian International Textile Machinery Exhibition held in Africa
PU
11:37aARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY : HR Professional Erick Wiggins to Speak to ATU-Ozark Business Students
PU
11:22aFIN FSA FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY : Effect of Brexit on EBA/ITS reporting | EBA
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:54aOil prices steady as output cut expectations offset coronavirus concern
RE
10:53aEU eyes single record of real-time share prices in markets review
RE
10:45aEU industry chief warns of more onerous tech rules by year end
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group