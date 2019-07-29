Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 22 July to 26 July 2019

0
07/29/2019

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 July to 26 July 2019.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

22/07/2019

FR0010313833

3000

82,5952

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

23/07/2019

FR0010313833

3000

85,2524

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

24/07/2019

FR0010313833

2000

86,0235

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

25/07/2019

FR0010313833

-

-

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

26/07/2019

FR0010313833

-

-

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8 000

84,4487

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/


© Business Wire 2019
