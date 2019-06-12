Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 03 June to 07 June 2019

06/12/2019 | 05:58am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 June to 07 June 2019.

Name of the issuer  

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 75,2751 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78,3082 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78,0352 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76,2157 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76,2393 XPAR
TOTAL 15 000 76,8147

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/


© Business Wire 2019
