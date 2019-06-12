Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 03 June to 07 June 2019

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces
having carried out the following share buyback transactions in
accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 June
to 07 June 2019.
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the
transaction
|
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
|
Market identifier
code
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
03/06/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
75,2751
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
04/06/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
78,3082
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
05/06/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
78,0352
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
06/06/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
76,2157
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
07/06/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
76,2393
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
15 000
|
|
76,8147
|
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005389/en/