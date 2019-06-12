Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 03 June to 07 June 2019

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 June to 07 June 2019.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 75,2751 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78,3082 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78,0352 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76,2157 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76,2393 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 76,8147

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005389/en/