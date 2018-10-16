Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 08 October to 12 October 2018

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces
having carried out the following share buyback transactions in
accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08
October to 12 October 2018
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the transaction
|
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
08/10/2018
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
0
|
|
0,000
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
09/10/2018
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
0
|
|
0,000
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
10/10/2018
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
10 000
|
|
100,894
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
11/10/2018
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
10 000
|
|
98,120
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
12/10/2018
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
10 000
|
|
98,590
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
30 000
|
|
99,201
|
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
