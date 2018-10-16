Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 08 October to 12 October 2018

10/16/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 October to 12 October 2018

Name of the issuer   Issuer identifier code   Day of the transaction  

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

  Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/10/2018 FR0010313833 0 0,000 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/10/2018 FR0010313833 0 0,000 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/10/2018 FR0010313833 10 000 100,894 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/10/2018 FR0010313833 10 000 98,120 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/10/2018 FR0010313833 10 000 98,590 XPAR
 
TOTAL 30 000 99,201

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/


© Business Wire 2018
