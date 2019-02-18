Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 11 February to 15 February 2019

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 February to 15 February 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily

volume (number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/02/2019 FR0010313833 321 80 XPAR TOTAL 321 80.0000

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

