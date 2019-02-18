Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 11 February to 15 February 2019

02/18/2019 | 11:36am EST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 February to 15 February 2019

Name of the issuer   Issuer identifier code   Day of the transaction  

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily
volume (number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily acquisition

  Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/02/2019 FR0010313833 321 80 XPAR
 
 
TOTAL 321 80.0000

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/


© Business Wire 2019
