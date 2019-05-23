Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 13 May to 17 May 2019

05/23/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 May to 17 May 2019

Name of the issuer   Issuer identifier code  

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily
volume (number of
shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

  Market identifier code
ARKEMA   9695000EHMS84KKP2785   13/05/2019   FR0010313833   3000   77.5899   XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77.0219 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77.0222 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.1453 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/05/2019 FR0010313833   3000   80.3896 XPAR
TOTAL   15,000   78.4338

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/


© Business Wire 2019
