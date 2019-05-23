Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 13 May to 17 May 2019

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 May to 17 May 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily

volume (number of

shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77.5899 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77.0219 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77.0222 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.1453 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.3896 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 78.4338

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005350/en/