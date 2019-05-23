Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 13 May to 17 May 2019

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces
having carried out the following share buyback transactions in
accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 May
to 17 May 2019
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the
transaction
|
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
|
Total daily
volume (number of
shares)
|
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
13/05/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
77.5899
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
14/05/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
77.0219
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
15/05/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
77.0222
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
16/05/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
80.1453
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
17/05/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
80.3896
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
15,000
|
|
78.4338
|
|
