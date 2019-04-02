Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 25 March to 29 March 2019

04/02/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 March to 29 March 2019

Name of the issuer   Issuer identifier code   Day of the transaction  

Financial instrument

identifier code

 

Total daily volume

(number of shares)

 

Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition

 

Market

identifier code

ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 3/25/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84,6748 XPAR
ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 3/26/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84,9032 XPAR
ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 3/27/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84,7362 XPAR
TOTAL 9 000 28,2249
 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/


© Business Wire 2019
