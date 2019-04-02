Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 25 March to 29 March 2019

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces
having carried out the following share buyback transactions in
accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25
March to 29 March 2019
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the transaction
|
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
|
Market
identifier code
|
|
ARKEMA
|
|
96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|
|
3/25/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
84,6748
|
|
XPAR
|
|
ARKEMA
|
|
96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|
|
3/26/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
84,9032
|
|
XPAR
|
|
ARKEMA
|
|
96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|
|
3/27/2019
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
3000
|
|
84,7362
|
|
XPAR
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
