Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 23 September to 27 September 2019

Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 September to 27 September 2019.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
Market identifier
code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
23/09/2019
|
FR0010313833
|
3000
|
83.2893
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
24/09/2019
|
FR0010313833
|
2000
|
83.4171
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
25/09/2019
|
FR0010313833
|
-
|
-
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
26/09/2019
|
FR0010313833
|
-
|
-
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
27/09/2019
|
FR0010313833
|
-
|
-
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,000
|
83.3404
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
